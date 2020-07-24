Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is out November 13th, Xbox leak says

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

24th July 2020 / 11:34AM

Yakuza: Like A Dragon screenshot.

While Yakuza: Like A Dragon officially doesn’t have a release date, only a November launch window, a listing on the Microsoft Store seems to have given it away: November 13th. The Store has been a real helpful source of leaks in recent weeks, with info on games including Call Of Duty: Black Ops CIA, Crysis Remastered, and Star Wars Squadron. Thanks, Microsoft.

That date listed on their Store page has not been publicly confirmed by Sega, mind, but I would expect Microsoft to know because they’ve such a big deal out of Like A Dragon being an Xbox Series X launch game. And they are so helpful with leaks.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is something of a fresh start for Sega’s RPG series about serious crime drama and goofy mobsters. Longtime protagonist Kiryu has retired, we’re playing as a whole new lovable wrestledad, and the action has gone from beat ’em up to a turn-based squad RPG. If you’ve been put off by the decades of history in the series, well, honestly you should go play the prequel Yakuza 0 because it’s a great starting point and only £15. But after that, maybe Like A Dragon would interest you.

A new trailer this week introduced the English voice cast, which is super weird to me after playing so many Yakuza games with Japanese voices. I definitely couldn’t play a game with a dubbed Kiryu, so lucky he’s not in this, but I don’t know if these have the Yakuza tone to my ears. Japanese voices will be an option, mind.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is coming to Steam and the Windows 10 Store, priced at £55/€60/$60, I guess on November 13th! It’s also coming to Xbox and PlayStation 4, and will be launch game for the Xbox Series X whenever that arrives. I suppose we could now assume XSX won’t come before November 13th?

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Yakuza: Like A Dragon reveals its English voice cast

14

Size up Yakuza: Like A Dragon's turn-based battles in this new interview

All the PC news from Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase

8

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is coming to PC this year

6

Latest articles

Best gaming headset 2020: top wired and wireless headsets for PC

Yeah, you heard me

GTA Online promises "biggest ever update" with heist in "entirely new location"

I'm sorry, I'm obsessed with the Halo Infinite crisis gorilla

The biggest of moods

3

Hello Neighbor 2 coming to PC and Xbox next year