Apex Legends is getting adorable Valve-themed charms

The great EA exodus is upon us. With Titanfall 2 landing on Steam earlier this year, it’s only a matter of time before Apex Legends makes the jump. Respawn’s battle royale is dropping on Valve’s house later this Autumn – and to commemorate the occasion, the devs are adding three delightful Half-Life and Portal-themed charms to their far-future deathmatch.

The three charms were shown off during Respawn’s latest devstream – and while I’m no that fussed over gun charms, these sure are very, very cute.



In anticipation for ApeLegs’ Steam launch, Respawn got together with the boffins at Valve to create three crossover cosmetics – a headcrab zombie Octane, Wattson clutching a companion cube, and a potato GLaDOS to chastise your progress through the King’s Canyon experiment. These’ll be available as limited-time log-in rewards when the game eventually hits Steam at an unannounced date this Autumn.

While they are delightful, I’d maybe have liked to see a costume or two – particularly in the wake of Death Stranding’s ludicrous Half-Life crossover items. C’mon, we can’t give Caustic a Combine mask? Outfit Wraith in an Aperture Science jumpsuit? Ah, well. They’re charming wee charms nonetheless.

There’s an additional treat for audiophiles in that devstream, mind. The bulk of the vid is given over to composer Steve Barton and senior audio director Erik Kraber, who go in deep on ApeLegs’ underappreciated soundscape. I’ve always thought that the rushing musical build-up during the drop was quietly the best part of Apex, and I’m keen to dig into this 30-minute deep dive once my wonky headphones finish charging.

We still don’t know when exactly Apex will hit Steam – but when it does, it’ll feature cross-platform multiplayer with Origin, PS4, Xbone and the incoming Switch edition. Hardly seems fair on handheld folks, does it?