2

Apex Legends' crossplay won't force PC players to match with console

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

27th July 2020 / 1:18PM

It’s a strange new world where this morning’s video game news was discovered through TikTok. Respawn dev, Jake Smullin, took to the video sharing platform, as he so often does, to assure players that Apex Legends‘ upcoming crossplay feature will only put console players in PC lobbies if there’s a PC player in their squad.

“Have been seeing lots of console players worrying about this but don’t,” he says. “Everyone should be excited.”

@lethal_jake

Crossplay is gonna be huge for Apex. ##apexlegends ##gaming ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – lethal_jake

Using a controller vs people playing with keyboard and mouse is generally not a fun time. Take this from someone who was too afraid (and too stubborn) to learn KBM when they first started PC gaming, and decided to use a controller for everything. You just get dunked on. A lot. It’s reassuring to see that PC and console crossplay won’t be forced in Apex. Crossplay shouldn’t be a stressful time, it should be a nice fun thing that lets you play with more friends.

It could also help console players avoid those pesky PC cheaters. I’m not sure how much of a problem cheaters are for Apex, but it was a big problem in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’s crossplay, which led to console players straight-up turning off crossplay to avoid them.

Apex’s cross-platform play is arriving this autumn, around the same time as the game is planned to come to the Nintendo Switch and Steam. In anticipation of that Steam launch, Respawn have even unveiled a bunch of Valve-themed cosmetics, including one of a very cute Wattson holding a companion cube.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

