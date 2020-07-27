Kojima Productions may work on a horror game with Junji Ito

We may still be coaxing strand man Sam across the United States in Death Stranding, but Kojima Productions are already looking forward to the next strand of their game development plans. Not only did KojProd recently tease work on a new project, but that doesn’t seem to be the only iron in the fire. Horror manga artist Junji Ito says that he might just be talking with Kojima about an upcoming horror game.

In response to a fan question during an online Comic-Con panel, Junji Ito elaborated, somewhat, on whether or not he’s involved in any game devleopment currently. “So the simple answer is: no,” he answers by way of a translator. Or at least, not yet, anyway.

“I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet.” Sounds like nothing is set in stone, but Kojima has apparently rung up Ito to talk about the possibility, anyway.



It was just a few months back that Kojima made some comments about wanting to make a horror game using “a revolutionary method” to freak folks out. In that case, who you gonna call? Junji Ito, it seems.

This wouldn’t be ol’ Kojima’s first foray into horror, of course. We all remember PT, right? It was the playable teaser Kojima directed for a cancelled Silent Hill game that’s since vanished into the internet ether and spawned fan recreations in everything from a Half-Life: Alyx PT mod to a HyperCard game. Safe to say there might be some folks out there eager to see Kojima try horror on for size again.

Nothing’s for sure at this stage. Based on how non-committal both Kojima and Ito’s comments have been, this revolutionary horror game is probably just a shine in KojProd’s eye right now. But eh, what a return it might be.