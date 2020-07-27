Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
32

Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series set 1200 years before Geralt

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

27th July 2020 / 4:33PM

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Best RPGs

Here’s a nice one for The Witcher fans on this lovely summer afternoon – Netflix have announced they’re making a prequel series to teach us all about the beginnings of those mysterious, white-haired monster hunters. Named The Witcher: Blood Origins, it’ll be set 1200 years prior to dear old Geralt Of Rivia’s story, and will tell us the tale of how “the very first Witcher came to be”.

It’ll be another live-action series, though a slightly shorter one than The Witcher with just six episodes. It’s being made by The Witcher series’ executive producer Lauren Hissrich and Declan de Barra, who wrote the episode Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials in the current series.

That’s about all we know for now, no actors or anything listed yet, just these simple Tweets to pique our interest. Having finished the show and just started playing the games myself, I’m very up for hearing more about the lore of the Continent. If anything it’ll at least help contextualise the world for those of us who started their Witcher journeys with the Netflix show.

The Witcher: Blood Origins might be a long ways off yet, however. According to Redanian Intelligence, filming for The Witcher’s second series is planned to last until February 2021 after setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic. I mean, I know nothing about TV production but maybe they’ll film them at the same time to reuse sets? That’s absolutely too optimistic. More likely they haven’t even finished writing the prequel yet.

For now, if you’re after a little bit more expanded Witcher lore, Netflix made a cool interactive timeline so fans can get an idea of what events happened when.

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (32)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Witcher games are going cheap in the anniversary sales

14

The butcher is back in this new The Witcher custom story

15

GOG's Spring sale is now on, with lots of free Witcher goodies

11

The Toss A Coin To Your Witcher song took about 10 minutes to write

32

Latest articles

Necrobarista is planning several free story DLCs

Liberated wants you to linger on each panel like a proper comic

Fable 4's developers have "a unique point of view on what’s core to Fable," Microsoft say

16

Steam is adding a playtest button to its store

5