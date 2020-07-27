Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
5

Steam is adding a playtest button to its store

Lauren Morton

Contributor

27th July 2020 / 6:24PM

Looks like Valve are rolling out a way to play games in beta, or a purpose-built way to do so at any rate. A new button for requesting access to a playtest has appeared over on the store page for the Hearthstone-looking card game Total War: Elysium. It appears to be the first so far, though more may follow.

The change was spotted and posted by SteamDB creator “xPaw”. Total War: Elysium’s store page now has a “request access” button for playtesting. “Request access and you’ll get notified when the developer is ready for more participants,” says the new store section. You do need to be logged in to your Steam account to request access.

Playtest builds have been added as a new application type for Steam, according to xPaw. In addition to being a game or demo or DLC, it sounds like developers will now be able to mark store items as a “beta”. Don’t you start in on the Early Access jokes now.

So far, the button has only been spotted on the store page for Total War: Elysium. It doesn’t look like Valve have dropped an official line on the addition, so it’s not clear exactly how the system will work for players or developers.

I’ve requested access to Total War: Elysium just to see what happens, but it looks like xPaw has gotten a proper invite already.

Valve have been adding all sorts of tweaks and features to their storefront via the Steam Labs experiments they’ve been cooking up. Most recently they added community recommendations to the front page and now recommend which game you should play next from your library. Interestingly, they didn’t make mention of the playtest button in their big blog post about the first year and future features for Steam Labs.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Total War: Elysium trailer shows the card game looking Hearthstone-y

10

Total War: Elysium will be a historywar card game, eventually

4

Necrobarista is planning several free story DLCs

Liberated wants you to linger on each panel like a proper comic

Latest articles

Necrobarista is planning several free story DLCs

Liberated wants you to linger on each panel like a proper comic

Fable 4's developers have "a unique point of view on what’s core to Fable," Microsoft say

16

Kojima Productions may work on a horror game with Junji Ito

8