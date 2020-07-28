Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Red Dead Online is getting a "naturalism" Frontier Pursuit today

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

28th July 2020 / 12:57PM

Rockstar is inviting you to become one with nature in Red Dead Online today. At least, I’m reasonably sure that’s what they mean. They’re introducing a new Frontier Pursuit “that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism”, which sounds a lot like you’ll be able to become a hunter, or maybe just make friends with the animals. Hm, actually, probably not. Let’s be honest, Red Dead isn’t really a “make friends with the animals” sorta game.

It’s part of the game’s Frontier Pursuits, which allow you to take on a kind of job role to level up and earn rewards from. Previously, we’ve had typical wild west jobs like Bounty Hunters and Traders. They even introduced Moonshiners back in December, letting you buy your own bar and everything.

The devs haven’t revealed exactly what being a naturalist entails, so you’ll just have to wait and see what it’s all about when the update drops.

That’s not all that’s on its way to Red Dead today, though. Rockstar also mention in their post that a new Outlaw Pass will be available (that’s cowboy for Battle Pass), and “tons of community-requested features and fixes” are coming, too.

I’m sure Nate will be a fan of this naturalist business, seeing as he’s in the midst of reviewing all 234 animals in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you’re curious how someone might review animals in a video game, check out parts one, two and three right here. Yes, there are three parts. And he’s not even finished.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats guide - a full list of all 37 RDR2 cheat codes

Cheating's as common as mud in these here parts

Red Dead Online Up In Smoke guide - tips and tricks on destroying your opponent's camp

Cool cowboys don't look at explosions

Red Dead Online Gold guide - How to quickly earn Gold Bars to buy Permits, Cosmetics, and the Outlaw Pass

Gold Diggers Rejoice

Red Dead Online guide - how to play Red Dead Online on PC right now

It's like GTA Online but with horses

Latest articles

The Destroy All Humans! PC remake is out now

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord quests: how to complete villager requests

All the quest solutions

This 16GB Corsair RAM kit is down to just $60 right now

1

Shrink down into Obsidian's survival game Grounded, out in early access today

3