Save $300 on these two Asus gaming laptops at Newegg today

It’s not just cheap RAM that Newegg have in their deals basket today, as they’ve also shaved $300 off two rather good Asus ROG Strix gaming laptops at the moment, too. The first is a Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti-powered number that’s now $999 instead of $1299, while the other is a Core i7, RTX 2070 machine that’s now down to $1700 instead of its usual $2000, giving you two very good options at both ends of the price spectrum.

Starting with the cheaper Asus ROG Strix G GL531, this 15.6in laptop is a great choice for those after a good deal on a budget gaming laptop. As well as a 120Hz 1920×1080 IPS display, you get an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip and a 512GB SSD, which is a pretty decent package compared to some of the other sub-$1000 laptops around in our best budget gaming laptop deals round-up. Its backlit keyboard also has RGB lighting for that extra flash of colour, as well as an RGB light bar running round the lower edge if that your sort of thing (although I’m sure both can be turned off or set to a static colour if you’re allergic to rainbows).

If you’re after something a little bit more powerful, then the Asus ROG Strix Hero III is currently down to a much more appealing $1700 instead of its usual $2000. That’s still a hefty chunk of change, of course, but its spec isn’t to be sniffed at. As well as a more powerful Core i7-9750H processor, you also get 16GB of RAM, a 144Hz 1920×1080 IPS display and an RTX 2070 graphics chip, which should be more than capable of making the most of that high refresh rate screen with or without ray tracing enabled. Plus, since it’s an RTX laptop, you also get a free copy of Death Stranding with it until the end of July, which is a nifty little extra.

You still get a 512GB SSD with it, too, giving you a good amount of space for your games, and its similar-looking design to the GL531 means you get the same RGB backlit keyboard and extra glow strips (although again, you’ll almost certainly be able to switch it all off it you prefer).

While I haven’t tested either of these particular models, I’ve usually been pretty impressed with the Asus gaming laptops in the past. I was a big fan of their ROG Strix Scar II a couple of years ago, for example (which also had an RTX 2070 graphics chip inside it if you want to get a better idea of exactly what kind of frame rates you’ll be able to hit on the Hero III), and the display on their ultra-slim Zephyrus S GX531 laptop was a real beaut. Some of their Zephyrus laptops have a tendency to get a bit hot, all told, but these chunkier Strix laptops should be less susceptible to the old toasty WASD key syndrome.

Either way, a saving of $300 is pretty decent at the end of the day, especially when Newegg are also offering a free two-day shipping upgrade when you select Super Eggsaver shipping at checkout on both laptops until the 4th August.