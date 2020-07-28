This 16GB Corsair RAM kit is down to just $60 right now

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your PC with some new RAM recently, then you can currently get an RPS Rig-approved 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX kit clocked at a very agreeable 3600MHz for just $60 over at Newegg at the moment, which is the cheapest this set has ever been.

You’ll need to apply the promo code AFMCMK727 at checkout to take advantage of the offer, because otherwise you’ll pay $65 for this 16GB RAM kit, just like you would over at Amazon right now. You’ve only got until Wednesday to make use of it, too, so you better hop to it if you want to grab it at its deal price of $60.

Of course, a saving of $5 might not sound like much in the grand scheme of things, but my Amazon price tracker shows this particular kit has cost at least $70 for the last month or so, if not closer to $80 over the last few weeks due to fluctuating stock levels. Indeed, if you look back even further into 2020, this kit was hovering nearer the $95 mark back in January, so today’s deal price of $60 is comparatively pretty good compared to how much it’s cost over the last six months.

It’s also much cheaper than other 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX kits as well. For instance, Amazon have Corsair’s slower 3200MHz Vengeance LPX set for a ridiculous $74 at time of writing, while Newegg are selling the entry-level 2133MHz Vengeance LPX kit for $63, which is just silly when you can get much faster speeds for less.

16GB is a good amount of RAM to aim for, too. 8GB is just about enough for a modern day gaming PC if you’re on a really tight budget, but 16GB gives you more leeway for things like streaming, having a web browser open at the same time as your game, and running other programs in the background like Discord and Spotify. 32GB of RAM, meanwhile, is a bit overkill for most people, and is only really necessary for hardcore sim games. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 lists 32GB in its ‘ideal’ PC spec, admittedly, but still only ‘recommends’ 16GB.

Still, if you are thinking about bumping up your RAM to 32GB for Microsoft Flight Simulator next month, then buying two sets of the 16GB Vengeance LPX 3600MHz kit linked above is still going to work out cheaper than buying a 32GB (or 2x16GB) set clocked at the same speed. Newegg have a 32GB (2x16GB) 3600MHz Vengeance LPX set for $130, for example, while Amazon have the same set for a positively extortionate $165. Just make sure your motherboard has four available RAM slots that aren’t obscured by your CPU cooler and you’re golden.