Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

World Of Warcraft Classic begins the war to open Ahn'Qiraj today

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

28th July 2020 / 8:04PM

Brought your bug repellant, adventurers? World Of Warcraft Classic is going back to Silithus to revisit the game’s most notorious bug hunt. Today’s update for the throwback MMO is preparing to re-open the lost Silithid empire of Ahn’Qiraj – which is to say that the long and arduous task of funding an army, piecing together an ancient staff worthy of a Scarab Lord, and knocking down that stubborn door at the bottom of the world has once again begun in earnest.

Collectively two raids (the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj and Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj), today’s update brings back one of WoW’s earliest and biggest world events. Forcing entire realms to come together under one goal, the Ahn’Qiraj War Effort was a landmark moment in World Of Warcraft‘s early life. Now, locking new raids behind lengthy, complex quest chains was something Blizzard were quite keen on early in WoW’s life, but Ahn’Qiraj took the cake.

As described by WoWHead, the process of opening the gates is a truly herculean effort, requiring both sides to gather hundreds of thousands of resources to aid their forces in Silithus. There’s more, though. Players were also tasked with constructing of The Scepter of the Shifting Sands, a very special stick wot was needed to bang a gong to open up the fallen kingdom. This involved a massively convoluted quest chain that took players around the world, making friends with dragons through previous dungeons and raids.

Once constructed, the bearer has to wait at least five days before thwacking the gong, kicking off a ten-hour war and awarding them with an incredibly rare mount and the title of Scarab Lord for their realm. For their trouble, everyone else gained access to two brutally tough raids that’d take them through bug-infested tunnels to face off against a whopping great tentacled eyeball.

It’s a kind of massive community event that WoW hasn’t really attempted since, and bringing it back is a rare chance for folk who missed out that first time ’round to see what all the fuss was about. While this process carries over untouched in WoW Classic, the culture around the game has changed dramatically. It’s easy to imagine Twitch streamers and large communities absolutely bombing through the process, ensuring that their fave becomes Scarab Lord. Still, Blizzard reckon it’ll still take “just over a week” for even the speediest realms to bash open the gates.

The opening of Ahn’Qiraj also marks something of a closing act for Classic, mind. Slowly, but surely, the big bads of WoW Classic are meeting their demise – and once Ahn’Qiraj falls, there’s only Naxxramas left to topple. After that, it’s a matter of seeing how far Blizzard want to take this experiment in nostalgia.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: World of Warcraft: Legion

One fel swoop

46

Wot I Think: World Of Warcraft - Warlords Of Draenor

Hearth and home

58

Who needs clothes to kill WoW Classic's biggest dragon, anyway?

14

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands is killing its gender transition fee

36

Latest articles

Save $300 on these two Asus gaming laptops at Newegg today

EA will never let The Sims reality show become the hot mess it needs to be

Reality bites

4

Cloud Gardens will cultivate ruined urban ecosystems later this year

1

But the work of Halo Infinite's art director is stunning

19