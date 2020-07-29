Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Another Vampire: The Masquerade visual novel is coming this year

29th July 2020 / 5:41PM

Have you had enough vampires yet? No, of course not. There are still flocks yet to come this year, a number of them hailing from the World Of Darkness setting. We’re still expecting big RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 sometime this year, and it looks like it’ll be joined by another visual novel in the same world. Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows Of New York is planned for 2020 as well.

Draw Distance are calling Shadows Of New York a “stand-alone expansion and a companion piece” to Coteries Of New York from late last year. The long and short, it sounds, is that yeah this is in the same Vampire: The Masquerade – Subtitle setting as all the others, but it’s not a direct sequel to anything, including Coteries, so you can play without any backstory.

This time around, you’ll be following Julia of clan Lasombra, a nobody who becomes somebody when she’s chosen to investigate the death of the Anarch leader in New York. Draw Distance say you’ll make choices along Julia’s path, resulting in one of two endings for the expandalone story.

Sin had a lot of good to say about the predecessor in her Coteries Of New York review, although she says it’s occasionally unclear exactly what your choices will have your character do in the moment.

“I’d recommend this one, with the caveat that it’s no RPG. Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York is essentially a collection of subplots for their own sake, largely set in stone,” she says to sum it up. “But they’re written with talent and confidence and I would gladly read some more.” Well, wish granted. Here’s some more.

Shadows Of New York will launch later in 2020. You can find it over on Steam until then.

