Bad North, Night Call and Kingdom Two Crowns headline the latest Humble Bundle

It seems there’s just no stopping the Humble Bundle train at the moment, as yep, you guessed it, they’ve only gone and made another gosh darned game bundle. This time, it’s pillaged the back catalogue of publisher Raw Fury, the folks behind tiny Viking ’em up Bad North, monochrome taxi murder mystery Night Call and the side-scrolling strategy series Kingdom, all of which and more have been packaged up in the Raw Fury Humble Bundle for your gaming pleasure. Here’s how it works.

Like the ongoing Best of Paradox bundle, the Raw Fury Humble Bundle is split into four separate tiers, and the number of games you get varies depending on how much money you want to spend. It runs from now until August 11th, and you can see the full list of games in the bullet point list below.

Arguably the best tier is the third £9.50 / $12 one, as this contains the excellent Bad North, one of the best Viking games you should play before Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes out at the end of the year, and Night Call, which I enjoyed immensely when I played it earlier in the year and stumbled upon an outrageously drunk Santa Claus trying to find his sleigh on the streets of Paris.

The wider RPS team is also very fond of detective visual novel Kathy Rain and developer Clifftop Games’ sci-fi Nordic noir follow-up Whispers Of The Machine, but the whole bundle is also a very good way of getting a fast-tracked introduction to Raw Fury’s Kingdom series, too. You not only get the original Kingdom and its expanded New Lands edition in the pay more than the average tier, but the top £12 / $15 tier gets you the latest Two Crowns entry as well, which adds co-op support, a new campaign mode, plus its two post-release updates, Kingdom: Shogun and its Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night crossover, Kingdom: Dead Lands.

Here’s the bundle in full. If you pay the minimum of 79p / $1, then you get:

Gonner

Tormentor X Punisher

Kathy Rain

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is currently £5.19 in the UK at time of writing, you’ll also get:

Kingdom

Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition

Whispers of a Machine

The third £9.50 / $12 tier, meanwhile, will get you all of the above plus:

Bad North: Jotuun Edition

Night Call

Mosaic

Then finally, the top £12 / $15 tier will get you everything as well as:

Kingdom Two Crowns

Anyone who gets the complete bundle will also receive a voucher for a free month of Humble Choice, Humble’s monthly subscription service, if you’re a new subscriber. However, it’s also worth bearing in mind that Humble are also offering 40% off a year’s worth of Humble Choice Premium for the next couple of days until the end of July if you’re considering signing up, and will save you quite a bit of money over the course of a year compared to its usual price of £16 / $20 a month. Alas, this 40% off deal is only for new subscribers, which you won’t be any more if you sign up using the free voucher you get with the bundle. The current Humble Choice games include Age Of Wonders: Planetfall and Void Bastards this month, and you can sign up here if you fancy it.

As always, you can choose where your money goes when you buy the Raw Fury Humble Bundle. You can split it between Raw Fury, Humble and their chosen charity, which is charity:water this time round, who help bring safe and clean water to developing countries. If you’ve got another cause you’d wish to support, though, you can always choose your own from their charity database.