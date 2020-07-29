Co-op dungeon crawler Blightbound comes out in early access today

Don’t you just hate it when you finally defeat the bad guy, and he makes the land turn to ruin anyway? Now here you are, living on a mountain top because some evil titan-dude has released a plague beneath it. You should probably do something about that – and you can, when Blightbound releases in early access today. It’s a multiplayer dungeon crawler in which you’ll need to descend down into a corrupting Blight and take out the monsters that reside in it.



Created by Ronimo Games (the folks behind Awesomenauts and Swords & Soldiers), Blightbound is a three-player local or online co-op RPG about battling evil creatures at the base of that aforementioned mountain.

There are multiple character classes to choose from – assassin, mage, all that traditional fantasy RPG stuff – and as you progress through the Blight you’ll save other heroes that you can play as.

The combat looks a bit Diablo-y, with lots of numbers and area of effect abilities whooshing about. On top of that, there is, of course, loot to be collected, and things to craft so you can grow your base on top of your mountain.

Blightbound is set to release on Steam in early access at around 3pm BST today, and the devs reckon it’ll be in early access for about a year. We’ll hopefully have some impressions along later this week.