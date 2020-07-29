Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Co-op dungeon crawler Blightbound comes out in early access today

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

29th July 2020 / 11:50AM

Don’t you just hate it when you finally defeat the bad guy, and he makes the land turn to ruin anyway? Now here you are, living on a mountain top because some evil titan-dude has released a plague beneath it. You should probably do something about that – and you can, when Blightbound releases in early access today. It’s a multiplayer dungeon crawler in which you’ll need to descend down into a corrupting Blight and take out the monsters that reside in it.

Created by Ronimo Games (the folks behind Awesomenauts and Swords & Soldiers), Blightbound is a three-player local or online co-op RPG about battling evil creatures at the base of that aforementioned mountain.

There are multiple character classes to choose from – assassin, mage, all that traditional fantasy RPG stuff – and as you progress through the Blight you’ll save other heroes that you can play as.

The combat looks a bit Diablo-y, with lots of numbers and area of effect abilities whooshing about. On top of that, there is, of course, loot to be collected, and things to craft so you can grow your base on top of your mountain.

Blightbound is set to release on Steam in early access at around 3pm BST today, and the devs reckon it’ll be in early access for about a year. We’ll hopefully have some impressions along later this week.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Sea Of Thieves' Ashen Winds update is here, and so are some very angry fire pirates

Metal Gear Solid 5 finally achieves nuclear disarmament after 5 years

1

Watch out! You can die in the first 15 seconds of Baldur's Gate 3

Horizon Zero Dawn's PC requirements are pretty much identical to Death Stranding

1

Latest articles

Sea Of Thieves' Ashen Winds update is here, and so are some very angry fire pirates

Metal Gear Solid 5 finally achieves nuclear disarmament after 5 years

1

Watch out! You can die in the first 15 seconds of Baldur's Gate 3

Horizon Zero Dawn's PC requirements are pretty much identical to Death Stranding

1