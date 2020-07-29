Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

InXile announce Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds, a 20-player team shooter

Lauren Morton

Contributor

29th July 2020 / 5:11PM

The folks that are bringing you Wasteland 3 are also working on another cold and deadly hellscape, only this one’s got 19 other players in it. Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds is a team-based shooter where two groups of ten battle it out in a military base in Antarctica. It’s planned to hit VR headsets later this year.

“Teams will fight for control of a forgotten military base in Antarctica where other players aren’t the only enemy,” say InXile. “Gear up and charge forward to deal with the opposing team and protect yourself from the constant, otherworldly biomechanical threat.” ​

Sounds like it’s got all your usual team shooter bits: pistols, rifles, grenades, health packs, turrets, the lot. InXile say that their arsenal has been “recreated in painstaking detail, allowing you to realistically hold each with one or two hands, and load, rack, fire, and clear them, as well as change firing modes.”

There’s no class system in Frostpoint, just weapons and armor suits, InXile tell Upload VR. “Your class is really based on what tools you’re grabbing from the wall, paying in-game currency to upgrade, and then the suits add a certain level of class-like features.” There are currently two game modes, they say, a classic Deathmatch between two teams of ten and a Domination mode where both teams fight for control of specific areas.

You’ll have a team of ten other players to contend with, but then there’s whatever creepy machines are crawling out of the ice as well. They appear to be, ah, like a sci-fi mermaid but the top half is a thing that used to be human and the bottom is gangly robot legs without flesh. Spooky.

InXile say they’re planning an open beta in the near future. That’ll be in September, according to their interview with Upload VR.

There’s no official release date for Frostpoint VR just yet, though InXile say it’s coming later this year to Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive, and Valve Index headsets. You can read more about it in their official announcement.

