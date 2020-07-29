Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Sea Of Thieves' Ashen Winds update is here, and so are some very angry fire pirates

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

29th July 2020 / 4:04PM

Remember the other day when I reported that some skelly-head flamethrowers were coming to Sea Of Thieves? Well, it turns out those heads belong to four particularly deadly Skeleton Captains, who’ve arrived in today’s Ashen Winds update. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be easy to nab their flaming skulls, either, as each of these Captains will use all sorts of dirty tricks to stop you from defeating them – from whipping up clouds of ash to obscure your view, to raining molten meteors right on top of you.

Rare’s (sometimes) peaceful pirate sandbox didn’t even have fire in it this time last year, and now look at them. Encouraging pirate arson left, right and centre.

So, these four fiery Captains are Ashen Lords, pals of the big bad Flameheart (who you may have come across if you fought those ghost ships in the last big update). You’ll be able to find them on islands clearly marked by some ominous swirling red smoke, and if you manage to take one down you’ll be rewarded with lots of loot – including their flamethrowing skulls.

These skulls can be sold to the Order Of Souls faction for a decent sum of gold, unlocking you some shiny new tattoos and ship liveries to boot. Alternatively, they can also be used as fiery weapons to chase down your enemies. Be cautious with how much you use these flamethrowers though, because they decrease in value with every bit of fire you spew.

There’s some cool new stuff in the Pirate Emporium, too (the game’s premium currency store). As always, I place a particular importance on showing you the new pets, and oh my god these new Ashen ones are so cool.

The Emporium has plenty more on offer as well, from new pet outfits to new emotes. This month’s free emote is a cute little heel kick, so don’t forget to grab that one when you next log in.

On top of all that, there’s a new weekly event called Skull Sweep, which increases the rewards you get from turning in skulls to the Order Of Souls every Wednesday. Check out the Events Hub for more info on that one.

And last, but certainly not least, the game has got some brilliant new accessibility options to help players out on the Sea Of Thieves. These include settings that allow you to play with just one analog stick on a controller, as well as an option to have your character automatically float to the surface if you fall into the ocean.

For more details on all things Ashen Winds, check out the patch notes over on the Sea Of Thieves website.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Sea of Thieves

A failure, a triumph

53

Best pirate games on PC

A treasure chest of pirate games to plunder

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Sea Of Thieves is getting skelly-head flamethrowers next week

1

Latest articles

Metal Gear Solid 5 finally achieves nuclear disarmament after 5 years

1

Watch out! You can die in the first 15 seconds of Baldur's Gate 3

Horizon Zero Dawn's PC requirements are pretty much identical to Death Stranding

1

Actual 5D Chess proves that time travel should not be allowed

Horsey to October 2013

13