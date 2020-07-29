Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Valorant's now officially unveiled new agent has many adorable robots

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

29th July 2020 / 5:07PM

I’ve already posted about Valorant‘s new upcoming agent, but now she’s official. Following an accidental leak, Riot have unveiled Killjoy in the way they meant to: with a trailer that looks like one of those commercials for stupidly expensive gadgets you don’t need. She’s a turret-packing, grenade-chucking, robot-deploying hacker who looks a bit like ex-RPS vidbud Alice Liguori.

I’m being snarky but I do quite like the trailer. And Alice Liguori.

There isn’t much new info here, but here’s the proper-official-like rundown of her abilities:

⦁ “Alarmbot – EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot.

⦁ Turret – EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180 degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret.

⦁ Nanoswarm – EQUIP a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots.

⦁ (Ultimate Ability) – Lockdown – EQUIP the Lockdown device. FIRE to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device Detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies.”

The leaked vids still show ’em off best. Those concerned about the turret should note how piddly it is. I will keep banging this drum until the internet accepts that turret characters aren’t inherently bad, or until I have a go and the internet is proved correct.

Killjoy will appear as part of Valorant Act II, which launches August 4th.

