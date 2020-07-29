Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Watch out! You can die in the first 15 seconds of Baldur's Gate 3

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

29th July 2020 / 3:52PM

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll be able to play as an almost-vampire. His name is Astarion, and he’s technically a vampire spawn rather than a fully-fledged blood sucker, but like vampires across all sorts of fantasy media, he can’t go into places without being specifically invited and, more importantly, he can’t cross running water. Unfortunately for Astarion, there just so happens to be a large river right next to where you spawn in the very first section of Baldur’s Gate 3. According to the game’s lead systems designer, Nick Pechenin, it’s possible to kill the poor vamp within 15 seconds of spawning in.

“If you’re not careful you can die in Baldur’s Gate 3 as Astarion in the first 15 seconds of the game,” he told RPS VidBud Matthew. “If you click on the river, that’s the Chionthar river that’s going past you, and if you just don’t pay attention you will dissolve in acid, right there on the spot where you spawn.”

Not ideal. Who’s idea was it to make vampires so squishy? Being weak to sunlight and impoliteness sounds silly enough, I didn’t even know they couldn’t hack a bit of water until today.

Pechenin tells Matthew the devs at Larian had to go through every single piece of water in the game to figure out what was running and what was still. Can you imagine if they missed any? The crushing defeat of death as the hundred year-old vamp wanders aimlessly through a puddle.

All jokes aside, the mechanics behind the vampires in BG3 aren’t too harsh. For example, with the whole “invitation” thing Astarion won’t need to ask everyone he meets if he’s allowed into their houses. Instead, he’ll get an invitation to enter a whole settlement, so you’re not banging on every door asking to come in.

“At the start of the game there is a settlement that you help repel an attack from goblins,” Pechenin says, “and they kind of shout ‘come on in, more goblins coming’ and Astarion goes ‘Ah! I’m invited!'”

There are plenty more juicy Baldur’s Gate details Pechenin tells Matthew in his interview, and you can hear all about them in the video below:

Baldur’s Gate 3 will (maybe) hit early access next month, and there’s loads of gameplay footage you can entertain yourself with in the meantime.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Baldur's Gate 3 release date, trailer, system requirements, everything we know

Mind Flayed

1

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Here's 85 minutes of Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay to watch

49

The Guerrilla Collective indie showcase has been delayed in support of Black Lives Matter

4

Latest articles

Sea Of Thieves' Ashen Winds update is here, and so are some very angry fire pirates

Metal Gear Solid 5 finally achieves nuclear disarmament after 5 years

1

Horizon Zero Dawn's PC requirements are pretty much identical to Death Stranding

1

Actual 5D Chess proves that time travel should not be allowed

Horsey to October 2013

13