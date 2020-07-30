Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Steam, with VR support later this year

If you don’t fancy going for the 10-disc physical version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, it turns out there’ll be more than one storefront to download the chonky game digitally. The game will be making a cheeky landing on Steam when it releases next month, so now you’ll be able to choose whether to grab it on there, or go with the version that’s coming the Microsoft store.

The page is already up for the flight sim on Steam, and you’ll be able to choose between the game’s standard and deluxe editions – the latter of which includes extra planes and airports for you to explore.



Microsoft have also revealed a few more details about the game’s TrackIR and VR support. So, support for TrackIR, Microsoft’s optical motion tracking controller, will be available at launch, while VR is on its way a little later on this year. It looks like they’re timing the release of VR support to match the release of the HP Reverb G2, which is a new headset being made by Microsoft, Valve and HP.

Microsoft Flight Simulator releases on August 18th on Steam and the Microsoft Store, of course, with prices starting at £60/€70/$60. The standard edition of the game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The game is in closed beta right now, so there’ll be lots of lovely footage of fluffy clouds floating about soon, I’m sure. Our own VidBud Matthew is cooking something up as we speak.