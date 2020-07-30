No, you didn't get a Cyberpunk 2077 beta key by email

Unfortunately, high stakes cybercrime in the real world isn’t quite as cool as it seems in Cyberpunk 2077. There’s no punked-up jacket plugging USB cables into his eyeballs to steal corporate secrets here – instead, it’s chumps trying their luck with email scams suggesting that you (yes, you!) have been given special access to the game’s supposedly-upcoming beta. It’s gotten bad enough that the devs have stepped in, warning fans that no, these aren’t legit, and there probably won’t even be a beta.

But you’re a smart kid, right? You probably knew that already.

With seemingly tons of these scams doing the rounds over the last week or so, developers CD Projekt Red have stepped in to remind fans that no, they aren’t sending out emails offering entry into a supposed Cyberpunk 2077 beta.

1/2 If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com address — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 30, 2020

Further down in the replies the account suggests that CDPR don’t actually have plans for a beta at all. If they ever change their mind or have other reasons to contact you, however, it’ll come from an official cdprojektred.com email address and never a third party, as these scams appear to claim. Suffice to say, if a mysterious email asks for your contact deets under the promise of a cool shiny toy, maybe don’t?

Further delays notwithstanding, Cyberpunk 2077 should be with us on November 19th. There should be another Night City Wire event sometime soon, following last month’s debut wot showed off brainjacking investigations and a Netflix anime series. Mind, earlier this month it looked like they removed wallrunning from the game, objectively ruining the final product.

Until then – try to keep yourself out of any digital misdemeanours, okay?