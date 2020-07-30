Resident Evil 3 and Sekiro are real cheap in Gamesplanet's Summer Sale right now

Gamesplanet’s Summer Sale continues apace this week, and they’ve just turned up the heat with some new, freshly baked 24 hour flash deals. Chief among them is Resident Evil 3 for a sizzling 50% off, taking Capcom’s recent Resi remaster down to its lowest ever price in the UK and US, and 40% off Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – perfect if yesterday’s news about its upcoming free update has finally tempted you to give it a go.

There are, of course, plenty more game deals happening as part of Gamesplanet’s Summer Sale right now, which runs until Monday August 3rd. I’ve listed some of my own personal highlights below, but be warned, a lot of what I’ve picked out are from today’s 24 hour flash deals, so they won’t be around this time tomorrow. Indeed, Resident Evil 3’s half price offer is one such 24-hour-only deal, although Sekiro thankfully has a little longer on the old offer clock.

As for some of Gamesplanet’s upcoming 24 hour flash deals, you’ll find there’s 79% off This War Of Mine tomorrow (Friday July 31st), as well as big discounts on Bandai Namco’s Tales Of series, The Banner Saga trilogy, the Mount & Blade series (including 20% off Bannerlord), plus a very tempting 61% off Okami HD and 53% off Metro Exodus to name just a few of the big hitters, so remember to keep your eyes peeled if any of those take your fancy.

Of course, Gamesplanet aren’t the only store to be having a big summer sale at the moment. Epic’s Summer Sale is still going strong, for example, and Humble have some excellent bundles going on right now as well, including a Best of Paradox bundle and a new Raw Fury one that contain a number of titles going cheap on Gamesplanet at the moment, so it pays to shop around a bit before hitting that buy button.

Still, if you missed Resident Evil 3 (or, indeed, any Resi game, as almost all of them are on sale right now) in Steam’s summer sale a while back, you can at least rest assured that you won’t find it cheaper anywhere else.