Assassin's Creed Odyssey cultists - all the Cult of Kosmos locations

At a specific point in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you’ll come across a nasty group of people that call themselves the Cult of Kosmos. Their collective goal is to bend the world to their whims by prolonging the Peloponnesian war, terrorising the local populace, and causing widespread chaos.

Assassinating them all becomes one of Alexios or Kassandra’s main focuses of their odyssey. To work out who the major players are and where to find them, you need to kill their subordinates and gather clues that lead you to the sages, and their leader.

This Assassin’s Creed Odyssey cultists guide will show you all of the locations for the Cult of Kosmos. With so many members in their collective fold, it’s going to be hard to track all the cultists down without prior knowledge of how to be an effective assassin.

Every Cult of Kosmos location in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

To make it a little easier for you, I’ve compiled a full list of the cultists and where to find them. Most are revealed by assassinating their fellow cohorts in their sect of the Cult of Kosmos. Others require a bit of investigation to work out where they are, such as finding clues in certain locations, or completing certain side quests.

In the table below, there is a search bar at the top right so you can search for the cultist you are targeting. I recommend searching by the cult sect name (ie: Eyes of Kosmos, The Silver Vein, Delian League, Gods of the Aegean Sea, Heroes of the Cult, Worshippers of the Bloodline, and Peloponnesian League).

Oh and I’ve not included the name of the Ghost of the Cult as that would be a major spoiler for the story.

Cultist Name Cultist Faction Clue Locations if not found on other cultists Cultist Location Elpenor Eyes of Kosmos N/A Dead by the time you unlock the cultists Sotera Eyes of Kosmos N/A Megaris - Port of Nisaia The Master Eyes of Kosmos N/A Attika - Outside the silver Mine. Side quest: A Life's Worth

Complete all Sokrates quests in Attika. Hermippos Eyes of Kosmos Side-quests: Alkibiades's quests starting with citizenship test. Complete all to unlock location Attika - Greater Athens. Midas Eyes of Kosmos N/A Argolis Nyx the Shadow Eyes of Kosmos Sage Take out the other cultists in the Eyes of Kosmos Attika - Greater Athens Epiktetos the Forthcoming The Silver Vein N/A Dead by the time you unlock the cultists The Chimera The Silver Vein N/A Andros - The same island where Leonidas's spear can be upgraded. The Centaur of Euboea The Silver Vein N/A Euboea - near the abandoned mine. Sometimes travels between the mine and the Seaside Altar. Silver Griffin The Silver Vein Attika - Silver Mine. Fight through the mine and climb as high as you can. It's hidden near scaffolding and a broken bridge. Clue gives away location. Machaon the Feared The Silver Vein Scavenger's Coast - look for a dead body in the rocks. Body is above water. Clue gives away location. Polemon The Silver Vein Sage Take out the other cultists in The Silver Vein Achaia - Teichos of Herakles Brison Delian League N/A Attika - Isle of Salamis Podarkes the Cruel Delian League N/A Complete side quest "Hades, meet Podarkes". Unlocked after completing "Trouble in Paradise" in Mykonos. Rhexanor the Hand Delian League N/A Proceed through the story Iobates the Stoic Delian League N/A Lemnos Island - Desecrated Sanctuary Kodros the Bull Delian League N/A Side quest - "Chip on your Shoulder". Found in Lesbos Island. Kleon the Everyman Delian League Sage N/A Proceed through the story Okytis the Great Heroes of the Cult N/A Attika - Temple of Posiedon Swordfish Heroes of the Cult N/A Messara

Side quest: Blood in the Water.

Start the Of Minotaurs and Men side quest. Belos of Sparta Heroes of the Cult N/A Messara - Arena. Kill a mercenary to unlock location. Deianeira Heroes of the Cult Kill the leader of Boeotia. Boeotia

Can also be killed in the story quest "The Fall of Deianeira". Pallas the Silencer Heroes of the Cult Buy a ripped Spartan flag from a merchant in Korinth. Conquest battle - Achaia

Fight on the side of Athens. Exekias the Legend Heroes of the Cult Sage Take out the other cultists in Heroes of the Cult Achaia - Olouros Fortress Zoisme Worshipers of the Bloodline N/A Malis - Wild Bear

Located outside the cave along with an Alpha Bear. Harpalos Worshipers of the Bloodline N/A Pirate Islands - Cave of Ares

Found inside and at the end of the cave. Chrysis Worshipers of the Bloodline N/A Story quest Ashes to Ashes, or Death Comes for Us All if you choose to save the baby. Melite Worshipers of the Bloodline N/A Messara - Kresila's Residence Diona Worshipers of the Bloodline Do all the side quests in Kythera. Complete all of Diona's side quests in Kythera. She's the boss at the end. Iokaste the Seer Worshipers of the Bloodline Sage Take out the other cultists in the Worshipers of the Bloodline Chios Island - Hunted Forest of Artemis

Fort Anvatos Ruin Asterion Gods of the Aegean Sea N/A Sails between Skyros and Andros Sokos Gods of the Aegean Sea Trigger a conquest battle on the Obsidian Islands to reveal him. Fight in the conquest battle - it doesn't matter which side. The Octopus Gods of the Aegean Sea N/A Sails between Messara and Thera Melanthos Gods of the Aegean Sea Kill the leader in Messara Sails west of Messara The Mytilenian Shark Gods of the Aegean Sea In the sea from the north-eastern tip of Thera, sail out and have Ikaros scout until he finds a location underwater. Swim down, kill any sharks, and recover the chests in the sunken ship. Sails between Samos and Kos The Hydra Gods of the Aegean Sea Sage Take out the other cultists in the Gods of the Aegean Sea Bottom left corner of the map - huge ship with red sails Skylax the Fair Peloponnesian League Loot the region chest in Lokris, located in Red Lake Bay fort. Clue gives away location. Monger Peloponnesian League N/A Proceed through the story Lagos the Archon Peloponnesian League N/A Proceed through the story Kallias Peloponnesian League N/A Proceed through the story Silanos the Paros Peloponnesian League N/A Proceed through the story - kill him in a naval battle in the quest "Unified Front". Pausainas Peloponnesian League Sage N/A Proceed through the story Deimos Leader of the Cult N/A Proceed through the story ?????? Ghost of the Cult Kill all the other Sages to reveal their identity. Unlocks a special quest. Complete it to kill this person.

Hunting the Cult of Kosmos

Taking down the Cult of Kosmos requires a significant time investment, as they’re hidden throughout the world in plain sight. You’ll therefore need to gather clues left by each individual cultist to find their identity.

Once found, you’ll be able to piece together their identities, so that you can hunt them down, potentially gathering more clues to more senior members of the sect. Some will be revealed during the story missions, but others require a bit more detective work.

Most of the members will have no portrait since you won’t know anything about them. However, there are a few that have a slightly grey border with their mask. This is an indication that you are aware of them from a conversation or a clue picked up from another cultist, but you need more information to fully reveal who it is.

If their portrait is shimming with a white ring around it, you can uncover their identity, their location, and their difficulty rank. This is everything you need to go out there and take them down.

Getting new leads on cultist identities

For those that you have no lead, there will be clues in their individual cultist page that will lead you to certain locations to uncover items. Head over to where it says and keep an eye out for the text appearing on screen that says “Cultist clue nearby”.

For some, it's looking in chests, while others may require you to buy items from merchants. You'll need the relevant documentation to uncover the cultist's identity, so it's worth spending money on these items or hunting down the treasure chest with the clue inside. Some require you to complete a series of side quests in order to establish their identity.

Once you've done so, it's then time to hunt them down. You'll be able to track them one at a time from the same screen, which in turn will make their medusa-like icon appear on the map. At this point, it's a simple task of killing them and confirming the kill.

Some cultists are born warriors that can fend for themselves, while others are weaklings that have an armed guard. There may also be occasions where the cultist is on board a ship, so you may need to upgrade your ship to take these cultists out. It's worth taking them out, not just because it furthers your progress into the story, but they also have plenty of legendary equipment for you to rip from their cold dead hands.

Uncovering the Cult of Kosmos’s sages

Members of the inner circle hold the secret to the Ghost of the Cult’s identity. These cultists, or sages as they are known within the cult, all need to be slain. Each have their own lieutenants that need to be slain to uncover their identity. Once you’ve finally got all five, you’ll be able to unmask that sage and hunt them down directly.

They tend to be a fair bit tougher than their cohorts, some reaching the maximum level of 50 and they usually come equipped with skills not unlike your own such as poison attacks. Make sure you’re prepared before taking them down. Head to our Assassin's Creed Odyssey skills guide for which skills you should have. It is entirely possible to run into them accidentally as you progress through the game’s story; I ran into the Eyes of Kosmos sage during a story mission, though the game never told me this was the case.

