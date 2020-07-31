Battletoads is launching at last on August 20th

Well look at that, your favorite 90s action amphibians finally have a release date for their return to headliner status, after that 2018 teaser and a couple cameos (in games including Obsidian’s recent effort Grounded). Your resident Battletoads Zitz, Rash and Pimple are back at last, whackin’ up baddies to their own tune on August 20th.

Rare are marking the announcement with some toad antics in a new trailer. It’s got licking. It’s got hopping. It’s got the irreverent bants and chunky animated outlines of Saturday morning cartoons from the aughts. Yup, they’re still morphing between genres as well, with beat ’em up, race ’em up, and hop ’em up platforming stages.



“The tenacity and split-second reflexes required to beat the original Battletoads has given it a fearsome reputation among fans. [Dlala Studios]’s new approach focuses on maintaining this mayhem while ensuring you have enough options to play at your own pace,” say Microsoft. “Just like before, you’ll be faced with hugely varied challenges as you play, including new vehicle sections and even some puzzle-solving this time around!”

Some of the tools at your disposal will be your own pals—or kids or particularly dexterous pet dogs or whatever. There are three toads, meaning a total of three possible players hopping in and out of local co-op at will. There doesn’t appear to be online co-op, but according to its Steam page it will support Remote Play Together, which is nearly the same thing.

You can find the Toads over on Steam and the Microsoft Store where it they’ll be launching on August 20th. Battletoads will also be included with the Xbox Game Pass for PC.