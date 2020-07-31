Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Battletoads is launching at last on August 20th

Lauren Morton

Contributor

31st July 2020 / 4:30PM

Well look at that, your favorite 90s action amphibians finally have a release date for their return to headliner status, after that 2018 teaser and a couple cameos (in games including Obsidian’s recent effort Grounded). Your resident Battletoads Zitz, Rash and Pimple are back at last, whackin’ up baddies to their own tune on August 20th.

Rare are marking the announcement with some toad antics in a new trailer. It’s got licking. It’s got hopping. It’s got the irreverent bants and chunky animated outlines of Saturday morning cartoons from the aughts. Yup, they’re still morphing between genres as well, with beat ’em up, race ’em up, and hop ’em up platforming stages.

“The tenacity and split-second reflexes required to beat the original Battletoads has given it a fearsome reputation among fans. [Dlala Studios]’s new approach focuses on maintaining this mayhem while ensuring you have enough options to play at your own pace,” say Microsoft. “Just like before, you’ll be faced with hugely varied challenges as you play, including new vehicle sections and even some puzzle-solving this time around!”

Some of the tools at your disposal will be your own pals—or kids or particularly dexterous pet dogs or whatever. There are three toads, meaning a total of three possible players hopping in and out of local co-op at will. There doesn’t appear to be online co-op, but according to its Steam page it will support Remote Play Together, which is nearly the same thing.

You can find the Toads over on Steam and the Microsoft Store where it they’ll be launching on August 20th. Battletoads will also be included with the Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Shovel Knight meets the Battletoads in his latest update

10

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 31st July 2020

Animal deck-builder Banners Of Ruin enters early access

Latest articles

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 31st July 2020

Animal deck-builder Banners Of Ruin enters early access

I visited Minecraft's infinite dimensions and all I got was this lousy rainbow hyperscape

The Quantum Of Sausage

The Sims 4's new Nifty Knitting pack is too real

Yearning for yarn