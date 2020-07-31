Double Fine's 20th Anniversary Humble Bundle is a right steal

It’s just getting silly now, isn’t it? Not content with giving us the best of Paradox and an indie pick ‘n’ mix courtesy of Raw Fury, those bundle fiends at Humble have arguably come up with one of their best bundles yet in the form of their new Double Fine 20th Anniversary celebration. For just £7 / $9, you can get 23 games from the publisher’s extensive back catalogue, including Psychonauts (for 79p / $1, no less!), Broken Age, Brutal Legend, Gnog, Rad, Everything, Gang Beasts, Kids… The list goes on. Here’s how it works.

Running from now until August 13th, the Double Fine 20th Anniversary Humble Bundle is split into three different tiers depending on how much you want to pay. I mean, the whole lot will cost you less than a tenner in total, which is like the cost of two fancy coffees, but even if you’ve got a quid to spend then you still get a bunch of stuff for your money.

The bundle covers a range of games from Double Fine’s 20 years of game development, including loads of the classic adventure games they made their name on, as well as those they’ve helped publish for a variety of smaller indie devs. Here’s the full list below:

Pay the minimum of 79p / $1 and you’ll get the following games:

Psychonauts

Double Fine Adventure! Complete Series – Deluxe Edition

Amnesia Fortnight 2012

Amnesia Fortnight 2014

Amnesia Fortnight 2017

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is currently £6.52 in the UK at time of writing, then you’ll also get:

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Broken Age

Brütal Legend

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Massive Chalice

Costume Quest

Finally, if you pay the full amount of £7 / $9, then you’ll get all of the above plus:

RAD

GNOG

140

THOTH

Mountain

Everything

Escape Goat 2

Gang Beasts

KIDS

Full Throttle Remastered

Grim Fandango Remastered

Headlander

Which is, frankly, ridiculously good value. That’s not all, either. As a bonus for buying the entire bundle, you’ll also get the soundtracks for GNOG, 140, THOTH, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Grim Fandango Remastered and Gang Beasts, plus a voucher for a free month of Humble Choice, Humble’s monthly subscription service.

That said, today is also the last day to get 40% off a year’s worth of Humble Choice Premium if you’re considering signing up, which is a pretty good deal compared to its usual price of £16 / $20 a month. Alas, this 40% off deal is only for new subscribers, which you won’t be any more if you sign up using the free voucher you get with the bundle. The current Humble Choice games include Age Of Wonders: Planetfall and Void Bastards this month, and you can sign up here if you fancy it.

As always, you can choose where your money goes when you buy the Double Fine 20th Anniversary Humble Bundle. You can split it between Double Fine, Humble and their chosen charities for the month, which include charity:water, who help bring safe and clean water to developing countries, UK charity SpecialEffect who help people with disabilities enjoy video games, and Girls Make Games, who run a series of international summer camps, workshops and game jams designed to inspire the next generation of female game makers. If you’ve got another cause you’d wish to support, though, you can always choose your own from their charity database.