Save £550 on this Razer Blade gaming laptop

Razer’s super thin Blade laptops are often quite a bit more expensive than your typical portable gaming machines, mostly because they’re much slimmer than their chonky competition, but also because Razer stuff generally demands a bit of a premium anyway. Thankfully, Amazon have chopped a massive £550 off one of Razer’s Blade 15 laptops from 2019 today, taking this normally £1649 GTX 1660 Ti-powered laptop down to a much more appealing £1099.

Being a 2019 model, you don’t get one of Intel’s fancy new 10th Gen Comet Lake processors inside it, but their 9th Gen Core i7-9750H chip is still more than capable of delivering all the processing speed you need to work and play games on the go. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD with it, too, with a spare storage slot that you can upgrade with a 2.5in SATA SSD at a later date should you run out of room.

As for graphics, you get one of the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti chips, which should be more than capable of making full use of the laptop’s 144Hz 1920×1080 display provided you’re all right with toning down your quality settings a bit. I’d normally balk at the idea of getting a GTX 1660 Ti-powered laptop at the Blade 15’s normal price of £1649, but its current deal price £1099 is much more in line with what I’d generally expect at this kind of price spectrum.

As you can see from our regular round-up of the best budget gaming laptop deals under £1000 / $1000, a GTX 1660 Ti is pretty common in laptops around this kind of price range, and it’s rare to see one squeeze in Nvidia’s more powerful RTX 2060 chip instead. The Razer Blade 15 is still a touch expensive compared to other GTX 1660 Ti laptops, of course, but it’s also much thinner and lighter, too.

I’ll be upfront – I haven’t tested this particular model of the Razer Blade 15, and my experience with other ultra thin laptops such as Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G GA502 has often left me with quite hot fingers after long gaming sessions. As such, I’d encourage you to read up on some other reviews first to see if it can keep its cool under pressure, but let’s just say this. As an existing Dell XPS 15 user who’s currently stuck with a GTX 1050 Ti chip inside her very similarly priced laptop, I’d be seriously tempted if my current laptop wasn’t in perfect working order.

You’ll need to hurry, though, as this deal will expire at midnight tonight.