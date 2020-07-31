To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “A type of paper” probably doesn’t refer to word #20.

1. This soup can be prepared without a stove

2. A fairground game

3. A river mentioned in this game

4. Where this picture was taken

5. An English general who perished in Ireland

6. A word that can go before empire, whistler, and American

7. A word that links these three places

8. She appeared on a German stamp in 1978

9. The city in the bottom left-hand corner of this map

10. You can see one in this pic if you look hard enough

11. A fictional African city

12. A character created by the man this mural commemorates

13. Where this picture was taken

14. A word that links the Bard of Avon, SOE, and this game

15. A city captured by US forces in the year this woman was born

16. The ship in this photo

17. This car

18. A ballet that premiered in the year this was launched

19. An 80s video game in which you play a dendrophile

20. A type of paper

21. These three individuals experienced it

22. The structure in the background of this image utilised it

23. Some of her ended up as part of this landmark

24. The digital diversion pictured here

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: spots (defoxed by phlebas)

accident black (ylla)

beauty (captaincabinets)

billy bones – given black spot in Treasure Island (ylla)

blind (ylla)

diplocarpon rosae – rose black spot (a_monk)

eight ball (ylla)

eric hill – creator of Spot the Dog (a_monk)

ernst grafenberg – discoverer of G-spot (a_monk, ylla)

gloucestershire old (phlebas)

great red (a_monk)

height (ylla)

kick (a_monk, ylla)

lady macbeth (a_monk)

leopard (captaincabinets)

metering (a_monk)

of bother (ylla)

parking (phlebas)

penalty (a_monk)

pimple (a_monk)

pointillism (ylla)

sweet (a_monk)

tetrahydrocannabinol – Damien Hirst spot painting (ylla)

the difference (phlebas)

welding (ylla)

wolf number (a_monk)

x marks the (ylla)