Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Halo Infinite's deathmatches are going free-to-play

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

1st August 2020 / 11:06AM

Halo: Infinite‘s campaign might be torn between nostalgic throwback and open-world reinvention, but we’ve still got no ruddy clue what’s going on with the series’ multiplayer come November. Well, whatever form it takes, there is one thing for certain – jumping around with your Spartan-II pals won’t cost a penny. Following quiet rumblings earlier this week, 343 Industries have confirmed that yes, Halo’s multiplayer murderings are going free-to-play.

Suggestions that Halo’s multiplayer would come without a pricetag started to surface a few days ago. As reported by The Verge, a now-removed listing from Smyth’s toy stores suggesting the freeness of Infinite’s arenas – along with 120fps on Xbox Series X hardware – was backed up by a reliable Xbox leaker.

Last night, 343 confirmed both rumours via the Halo Twitter account. Yes, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be free-to-play – and if it’s running at a buttery 120fps on Xbox, it’ll probably be a delight to run on your beefed-up desktop. That’s really all there is to say at the moment, mind, with more deets on Hinfin’s multiplayer to surface at a later date.

We can always speculate, of course. 343 describe Infinite as a longer “platform”, one that’ll hopefully stick around for the next ten years, so I wouldn’t be shocked if its multiplayer followed a seasonal, battle-pass led model. As someone who’s been plugging away at custom Halo 3 games with pals lately, though, I’d certainly hope it keeps some of that freeform sandbox nonsense. Contemporary shooters simply don’t let you run about at 200% speed with low-gravity hammers.

Set to release later this November, Halo Infinite drew a bit of criticism for its flat visuals – criticism that 343 insist are being taken “very seriously” in a response post. Infinite does already have a firm fan in our Nate Crowley, mind, who’s been gushing in adoration of that demo’s melancholy war gorilla.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Halo Infinite release date, beta, trailer, everything we know

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

But the work of Halo Infinite's art director is stunning

27

Latest articles

Rock Paper Sock is Sokpop's earnest homage to Runescape

The best Halo, ODST, begins closed testing this month

3

A Beyond Good And Evil movie is coming to Netflix

14

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

54