Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Warframe's Heart Of Deimos expansion has two giant worms eternally battling for glory

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

1st August 2020 / 11:15PM

Warframe Heart Of Deimos expansion contains giant mechs.

Warframe‘s gone and infested an entire moon with creepy crawlies for its Heart Of Deimos expansion. Shown properly for the first time during today’s Waframe fan event livestream, the expansion also includes other cool stuff, like customisable Warframe powers and a huge new open world area. But I’m more interested in the pair of gigantic worms endlessly warring to take control of the moon. At least, that’s what I think they’re doing. Guess we’ll find out when the expansion releases on August 25th.

Heart Of Deimos focuses on Warframe’s Infested faction. They’ve dug their roots into Deimos, making it all icky and gross. Now it’s your job to figure where they came from, and discover any secrets they might be hiding there.

Deimos is a whole new open world area for the game, set on one of Mars’ moons. It’s a little different from the previous two open world spaces in Warframe (Earth and Venus). Rather than being sprawling and wide-open, it’s more dense and tightly packed-in – mostly because of the infestation all around you.

One of the cooler new parts of this expansion is players will have the ability to transfer powers between their Warframes. It doesn’t look like a particularly pleasant process – you’ll need to feed an Audrey 2-looking thing some of your resources, then when you’ve selected what new power you want in your Warframe you’re injected with some nasty-looking pincers. It’s called the Helminth Chrysalis System, and I got a chance to hear about how it all properly works in a Q&A with the game’s live ops and community director, Rebecca Ford.

Here’s her explaining how some of it works better than I ever could:

“Every Warframe has one ability you’re allowed to absorb via the chrysalis, and you can inject that ability on a Warframe in any slot. So, you could get rid of one Warframe’s ultimate by replacing it with an ability that you’ve taken from another Warframe.

“What we’ve also done, if you’re really deep into the Warframe meta, we’ve also let augments work. So, most Warframe abilities have augments, which are little mod cards that change the way that ability behaves, and if you choose to inject an ability on a different Warframe you can actually also use the augment on that particular ability.”

Operators will also be able to take control of Necramechs, giant pilotable mechs which are extra good at taking out Infested. If mech isn’t your preferred method of transport, however, you’ll be able to ride on a new Infested K-Drive instead. K-Drives are the hoverboards introduced in a previous expansion, and you’ll now be able to shoot things with your secondary weapon while riding it.

There’s lots of new story stuff on the way as well, but it’s those huge worms I mentioned earlier that were a highlight for me. One looks like it represents the sun, while the other represents the moon, and it sounds like they’re caught in some eternal struggle against each other, fighting for control over Deimos. How poetic.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

What's Up With Warframe?

Critical Ninja

64

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Warframe Wolf of Saturn Six - how to kill the Wolf

Warframe Nightwave Series 1 - end date, ranking rewards and challenges

Latest articles

Rock Paper Sock is Sokpop's earnest homage to Runescape

1

The best Halo, ODST, begins closed testing this month

8

A Beyond Good And Evil movie is coming to Netflix

30

Halo Infinite's deathmatches are going free-to-play

5