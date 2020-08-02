Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Day-glo zombies and a dream of jeans

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

2nd August 2020 / 2:03PM

Screenshot Saturday Sundays! It’s been an absolutely roasting weekend, folks, so let’s chill out in the shade and crack open a refreshing can of work-in-progress screenshots, videos and ice-cold gifs. This week: cross-dimensional translation, precarious hangouts, neon zombie raves and (not quite) pong.

Yes, I said Pong. Our first game’s no looker in the traditional sense, but it’s one hell of a neat concept.

Qomp asks what happens to the Pong ball after it goes off-screen, and immediately answers with “a dungeon crawler, of course”. While there’s a novel challenge in navigating labyrinths as a manifestation of the bouncing DVD logo, it’s when the game suddenly becomes Snake that the doors are bashed wide open. If we can expect more of this incidental genre-smashing in Qomp’s halls, we might be onto something very special indeed.

Now, close your eyes, take a breath, and let this squeaky toy tear you through realities.

I scarcely have an idea what’s going on here, but it looks delicious. Twitter compression has done a right number on the footage, but I adore how tactile this decisively non-physical space in – multicoloured popcorn storms gusting around our plastic tour-guide. That clay-like craft can be found all across Dome-King Cabbage is a self-described “visual novel set in a monster collecting RPG” that even has its own charming trading cards. Delightful stuff.

We’re clearly in some sort of dystopia with our next game, because this precarious staircase has lost all its handrails. Don’t look down, kid.

For the last few weeks, low-fi dystopian vignettes have been trickling out of the feed of VA-11 HALL-A creative director Kiririn5 – tracksuits in dark alleys, old geezers in smoke-filled rooms, and the above shot of a poster-stricken precipice. Sukeban are currently working on more direct bartending follow-up N1RV Ann-A, but I’m keen to see the team expand beyond watering holes and start exploring whatever dismal streets are being teased here.

Finally – did you get an invite to the party of the year?

Perhaps not – I hear the managers don’t send out invites to Strobophagia until long after your burial. Shame.

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Warframe's Heart Of Deimos expansion has two giant worms eternally battling for glory

7

Rock Paper Sock is Sokpop's earnest homage to Runescape

6

The best Halo, ODST, begins closed testing this month

16

A Beyond Good And Evil movie is coming to Netflix

54

Latest articles

Warframe's Heart Of Deimos expansion has two giant worms eternally battling for glory

7

Rock Paper Sock is Sokpop's earnest homage to Runescape

6

The best Halo, ODST, begins closed testing this month

16

A Beyond Good And Evil movie is coming to Netflix

54