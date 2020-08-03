I'm photographing my Death Stranding road trip with BB, and loving every second

It’s been over two weeks since Kojima’s mad courier sim Death Stranding came out on PC, but during that time I’ve only just about managed to make it across Lake Knot to the game’s second big area.

It didn’t help that, once I’d arrived at the big port town and finished showering its first boss monster with a torrent of poop grenades, I decided to go all the way back across its first bit of map to finish up some extra delivery quests. But a big part of why it’s taken me so long to get to the other side of Lake Knot is that I can’t stop taking pictures with Death Stranding’s excellent photo mode.

Now, I’m not normally one for taking endless screenshots in games, but Death Stranding’s photo mode is just too good to ignore. Indeed, I don’t think I’ve been this obsessed with an in-game photo tool since Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, which let me change Lara’s expression to all sorts of inappropriate grins and giggles as she puckered up for llamas and nuked hundreds of Trinity goons into next week. Death Stranding lets you morph Sam ‘Norman Reedus’ Bridge’s face into all sorts of silly things, too, but the real icing on the cake is how you can change BB’s expression as well. I thus present to you the fruits of my labour so far: part one of my road trip with BB. Click to enlarge and all that.

To be continued…

This post was originally posted for, and funded by, the RPS Supporter Program.