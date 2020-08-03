I'm photographing my Death Stranding road trip with BB, and loving every second

It’s been over two weeks since Kojima’s mad courier sim Death Stranding came out on PC, but during that time I’ve only just about managed to make it across Lake Knot to the game’s second big area.
It didn’t help that, once I’d arrived at the big port town and finished showering its first boss monster with a torrent of poop grenades, I decided to go all the way back across its first bit of map to finish up some extra delivery quests. But a big part of why it’s taken me so long to get to the other side of Lake Knot is that I can’t stop taking pictures with Death Stranding’s excellent photo mode.
Now, I’m not normally one for taking endless screenshots in games, but Death Stranding’s photo mode is just too good to ignore. Indeed, I don’t think I’ve been this obsessed with an in-game photo tool since Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, which let me change Lara’s expression to all sorts of inappropriate grins and giggles as she puckered up for llamas and nuked hundreds of Trinity goons into next week. Death Stranding lets you morph Sam ‘Norman Reedus’ Bridge’s face into all sorts of silly things, too, but the real icing on the cake is how you can change BB’s expression as well. I thus present to you the fruits of my labour so far: part one of my road trip with BB. Click to enlarge and all that.
Day One: Hiked up the hill with my new pal BB to put my dead mum in the incinerator. We bonded, met some cool ghosts, and avoided another big nuclear explosion. Good times.
On the way back I taught BB about cryptobiotes, which stop me from going anaemic if I gobble one up for my tea. BB giggled at their determined little faces. He’s a good boy.
Finally made it back to the depot in one piece. Rain let up, so took a picture with BB to celebrate.
Day Two: Boys on the road!
Built my first postbox today. Dead impressed.
Got pranked by BB just now. He did a really awful fart that I could smell through his jar. Or maybe he farted straight into my blood through the connector tube. Either way, it was gross.
BB’s smile quickly turned to tears when we ran into some horrible MULEs after my packages. BB was scared, but I protected him by hiding in the tall grass until they moved on. No one messes with BB.
Raided a MULE postbox and found a camera with a cool ultrawide angle lens, so I thought I’d pinch it and try it out. It was a big climb up to the Waystation, so we celebrated in the only way we know how.
It’s the Cirrrr-cle of Lifeeeeeeeee!
Day Three: Quite fond of this ultrawide camera, so decided to keep it. Gotta do our morning stretches before we set out, though.
Finally arrived at the port this afternoon after trekking through a very hilly bit of BT territory. It was tense, but we made it through unscathed.
Moments later we got tackled by a big dirty BT meat monster, hence the extra grime. Thankfully, I’d done loads of number twos in the depot loo just beforehand, so we pelted that overgrown blob of tar with my literal human excrement and it scarpered pretty quick like. No one messes with the BB boys.
To be continued…
This post was originally posted for, and funded by, the RPS Supporter Program.