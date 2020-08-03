Dell have slashed over $1100 off their RTX 2080 gaming laptops today

Dell’s big summer sale may be over, but this weekend saw the start of yet another season of discounts on loads of Alienware and Inspiron gaming laptops and monitors in the UK and US. The UK sale isn’t quite as good as it was before, admittedly, but there are still decent savings of around £170 to be had on Dell’s range of Inspiron gaming laptops, as well as up to £200 of their Alienware monitor line-up, the best of which I’ve highlighted below.

Over in the US, meanwhile, there are buckets worth of deals to be had, particularly if you’ve been eyeing up one of their Alienware m15 or Inspiron G7 15 laptops, which have had between $750 and $1300 shaved off them. So read on for the best UK and US Dell deals you can buy right now.

Starting with those mega deals taking place in the US, the biggest savings are on those aforementioned Inspiron G7 laptops, which have at least $1100 shaved off their regular prices at the moment. Weirdly, the 15.6in model of Dell’s G7 15 is more expensive than the larger 17.3in model (mostly because it has a 4K 60Hz screen), but if you’re looking for an RTX 2080 Max-Q powered desktop replacement laptop, then the larger $1800 model will arguably serve you much better than the smaller 15.6in $1900 version.

After all, both come with top of the line Intel Core i9-9880H processors, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and all the same ports and inputs (including an SD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 output, a mini DisplayPort output, a Thunderbolt 3 port that also doubles up as a USB-C port, and multiple USB 3.1 ports. The only real difference apart from their size is its display specs, the 15.6in model coming with that 4K 60Hz display while the 17.3in model comes with a 1920×1080 144Hz job.

There are also some pretty great savings to be had on Dell’s fancy Alienware laptops as well. One of the best deals is on the Alienware m15 R2, which is currently $780 off. This laptop comes with a Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip, a 512GB SSD and its 15.6in, 1920×1080 display also has a 240Hz refresh rate and built-in Tobii eye-tracking, making it a much better deal than its identically priced 60Hz sibling.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, you can also save $650 on the older Alienware m15 R1 model, which has the same processor, RAM and amount of storage as the R2, but only comes with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip and doesn’t include any fancy eye-tracking tech.

If it’s mega storage you’re after, though, then Dell have lobbed $1150 off one of their Area 51m R1 Alienware laptops (which really do go to town on the 90s sci-fi aesthetic), which comes with a 512GB NVMe SSD and a 1TB SSHD hybrid drive on top of an Intel Core i9-9900 processor, 16GB of RAM and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip along with a 1920×1080, 144Hz eye-tracking display with proper G-Sync support. Alternatively, you can also save an even bigger $1300 on an RTX 2070-powered Area 51m R1 laptop, which comes with slightly less storage and ‘only’ a Core i7-9700K processor, but will definitely be able to make better use of its 144Hz display than its GTX 1660 Ti sibling.

As for Dell’s UK deals, these aren’t nearly as good as the US ones, but there are still a couple worth highlighting. Chief among them are these two Inspiron gaming laptops, both of which have a GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip inside them and a 512GB SSD.

The main difference is that the G3 15 comes with a slightly older, but still very powerful Intel Core i7-9750H CPU inside it (along with 8GB of RAM), while the New G5 15 has one of Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7-10750H chips in it (plus 16GB of RAM and a 144Hz display). The latter has only had £70 shaved off its price compared to the £170 shaved off the G3 15, but that’s still a decent price considering its specs.

Instead, the bigger savings are to be found on Dell’s collection of Alienware monitors, which I’ve listed below. The 240Hz AW2521HF is still £350 – the same price it was in Dell’s summer sale – but this is still a very decent saving of £80 off the usual price of this AMD Freesync screen, and comes in either black or white flavours. It’s one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, so will work beautifully with Nvidia and AMD cards alike.

I’m pretty sure Alienware’s larger 27in, 240Hz AW2720HF is also the same price as it was during Dell’s summer sale, which is £150 off right now, but again, that’s still a much better price for this jumbo 1920×1080 G-Sync Compatible display than its usual £580. Finally, Dell have also shaved just over £300 off their big ultrawide AW3420DW monitor as well, which is down to £1100. This is a full-fat G-Sync screen and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Even better, it’s also on sale for our friends in the US right now, too, where Dell have sliced $450 off it to take it down to an even more tempting $1070.