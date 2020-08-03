Our favourite wireless Logitech gaming keyboard is £50 off right now

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless is one of my all-time favourite gaming keyboards, and today Amazon UK have knocked £50 off its usual price of £210 to take it to down its lowest-ever price of £159. Having been out of stock for weeks, this is a deal well worth snapping up if you’re on the hunt for the best wireless keyboard around.

Alas, the deal is only available on the ‘clicky switch’ variety of the G915 rather than Logitech’s ‘tactile switch’ model, but this is still an excellent price all the same. I’ve rarely seen this keyboard dip much below £200 since it came out at the end of September last year, and my price tracker confirms it, its previous lowest price being £193 back at the end of March. The rest of the time, it’s cost at least £200, if not closer to its RRP of £210, making this a great time to pick it up.

It’s also only £20 more than its equally excellent (and pretty much identical) sibling, the wired G815 Lightsync, at the moment, too, the latter of which also happens to be the keyboard I use on a day to day basis. I’m a big fan of the Logitech G815 and G915’s low-profile mechanical keys and super slim aluminium chassis, and both keyboards also come with all the bells and whistles you could possibly want from a high-end gaming keyboard, including a gorgeous volume wheel in the top corner, dedicated media keys, double-height feet, five dedicated macro keys on the left hand side and four onboard profile buttons.

Of course, the G915 has the extra bonus of being wireless, allowing you to cut down on the number of cables going into the back of your PC. Logitech rate its battery life for 30 hours, but I got plenty of use out of it when I had it in for testing. Indeed, even after a couple of weeks with the G915, its battery had only depleted by 35%, and that was with its RGB lighting going full pelt as well. You also get a little warning when the battery gets down to 15%, though, so you know exactly when it’s in need of charging, and it only takes three hours to get back to 100%, too, thanks to its bundled microUSB cable.

In short, it’s an excellent keyboard, and well worth snapping up at its current price of £159. Alas, stock levels in the US are in increasingly short supply right now, and the cheapest price I can find for it on the other side of the pond is its regular $250, while the wired G815 is still $195.