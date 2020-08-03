Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Valorant is getting a deathmatch game mode this week

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

3rd August 2020 / 4:00PM

A team? Abilities? Economy? Pfft, get rid of it. Valorant‘s second Act is dropping this week, bringing with it a brand new free-for-all deathmatch game mode in which you’ll have to rely on your shooting prowess alone to guide you to Victory. It’s coming to Riot Game’s guns n’ wizards FPS on Wednesday 5th August. The day before that, however, Valorant Act 2 launches, with a new battle pass and some funky cosmetics for you to buy and unlock.

So, this deathmatch mode will be released in beta for now, so Riot can work out all the kinks before it becomes a permanent fixture. Each match will have 10 players facing off against each other with unlimited money with which to purchase any weapons their hearts desire. You’ll also all start off with armour, but abilities are a no-go.

There’ll be no sneaky business in these matches, either, because a radar sweeps the map every five seconds revealing everyone’s location. If you get murdered, you’ll be respawned after three seconds, and if you do a murder, your dead enemy will drop a health pack that restores you to full. The winner is the player that gets to 30 kills, or just has the most kills after six minutes.

A pretty straightforward deathmatch situation, then. I kinda don’t like that they’re doing away with abilities, though. I get that it puts everyone on a more level playing field, but without them you might as well be playing Counter-Strike: GO.

Arriving the day before this game mode, however, is Valorant’s Act 2 battle pass, which will set you back 1000 VP (that’s £10/$10 in real-life money) and, as always, you’ll be able to earn a bunch of cosmetics by levelling it up.

What’s slightly more exciting (and much more costly, however) is the new weapon skins you can buy. That’s one of them just above. They’re part of the funky Glitchpop set, which has skins for the Frenzy, Judge, Bulldog, Odin and knife. The full bundle is priced at 8700 VP, which, according to our Valorant points guide, will cost you at least a whopping £80/$85. You can buy them separately, of course, but dang, they’re still pricey.

As well as all that, Valorant is getting a brand new agent tomorrow, too. Her name is Killjoy and she has many adorable robots.

The new agent, new gun skins and new battle pass all arrive in Valorant’s second act tomorrow, August 4th, while deathmatch joins the party a day later on August 5th.

Now could be a good time to brush-up on our Valorant weapons guide, seeing as they’re all you’ll have to protect yourself with in those deathmatches.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Valorant Ascent map callouts and tips

Learn the callouts that everyone should know on Valorant's latest map

Valorant Reyna guide - 20 tips on how to pop off as Reyna

Everyone loves an overpowered vampire

Valorant error codes list: how to solve "something unusual has happened", Error 43, and more

What to do when "something unusual has happened"

Valorant Store: how to purchase Valorant Points and use the Item Store

Plus how to purchase new agents and cosmetics with Valorant Points

Latest articles

Dwarfheim will let your friends join you even if they don't own the game

1

I'm photographing my Death Stranding road trip with BB, and loving every second

One for the road

3

Frog Fractions, your favourite oddity browser game, is out now on Steam

5

Blightbound has the fun sincerity of a '90s action cartoon

Turns out three's not a crowd

2