Baldur's Gate 3 won't set forth for adventure this month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

4th August 2020 / 5:34PM

A screenshot of Baldur's Gate 3.

Don’t dust off your swords or wizardly staves just yet, adventurers. Today, developers Larian announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will no longer be setting forth on its early access adventure this month. A new release date will instead be announced during a livestream in two weeks time, one that’ll be also drag omnipresent videogames man Goeff Keighley on screen for some “big news” regarding the dungeon-crawling threequel.

Granted, Larian seem to have always treated August as an optimistic estimate for BG3’s early access debut. So it’s not too shocking to read that, unfortunately, we’ll have to a wait a wee bit longer for our romp through the Forgotten Realms.

As the tweet suggests, we might not be getting Baldur’s Gate itself this month, but we should at least get a concrete release date during an upcoming livestream on August 18th. That stream will also play host to a “Panel From Hell” featuring Keighley, Larian founder Swen Vincke, and members of the team – convening to share some more deets on the big ol’ RPG.

We’ve been given a few more peaks into Baldur’s Gate 3 as of late – from potentially breaking through the level 10 cap through to taking the “vampires can’t cross running water” concept very, very seriously. Larian should hopefully keep faithful to the world BioWare set up with the first two games, but this is very much their own twist – filled with all the reactive, interlocking sytems wot made games like Divinity: Original Sin 2 such a delight.

Check in with us again in two weeks, and we should have a concrete idea of when our adventure into Baldur’s Gate 3 begins in earnest.

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

