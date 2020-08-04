Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade Edition plays better with headwear

It’s a rotten day out, and amphibious as they may be, no frog should have to suffer a bare head in this weather. If you must play Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade Edition, you owe it to poor Hop to pitch in for a swish beanie. See, Hop’s Iconic Cap isn’t just a sweet piece of froggy fashion – nestled in that hat is an entirely new, fourth(?) entry in the Frog Fractions extended universe.

The free remaster of Frog Fractions released last night is, largely, the same educational maths challenge that’s been lurking on the internet for years. But besides being bumped up to modern resolutions and avoiding the death throes of Adobe Flash, FF’s Steam launch also arrived with a tiny piece of DLC.



Generously described as “donationware” by Sin, Hops’ Iconic Cap simply promises a cool hat for the wee amphibian. That’s what I wrote it off as, too, when given code by developer Jim Crawford. It wasn’t until this morning that I gave it a bash, after seeing RPS fansite PC Gamer boldly assert that the unassuming DLC is “actually Frog Fractions 4.”

Lo and behold, put on the hat, and Frog Fractions: GOTD spirals off into entirely new numerals. I won’t spoil, it, obvs, but if you’ve ever had a hungover flatmate run you through Twinbeard’s bug-blaster in the small hours of the morning you’ll know the gist of what to expect. Things are awfully familiar to begin with, but quickly spiral according to the demands of high fashion.

By Crawford’s reckoning, Hop’s Iconic Hat can be considered Frog Fractions 4 – telling PC Gamer he views the lengthy Frog Fractions 2 ARG/Kickstarter as the actual Frog Fractions 2, and the game hidden inside Glittermitten Grove as Frog Fractions 3. In that respect, Frog Fraction 4’s position as a more traditional sequel (albeit an elusive one) actually feels somewhat tame.

Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade Edition – Hop’s Iconic Cap can be picked up on Steam for £5.75/€6.55/$7.99. It’s also featured alongside Glittermitten Grove in the Frog Fractions Cinematic Universe bundle which, due to the intangible nature of ARGs, doesn’t contain Frog Fractions 2.