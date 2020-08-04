Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade Edition plays better with headwear

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

4th August 2020 / 4:14PM

It’s a rotten day out, and amphibious as they may be, no frog should have to suffer a bare head in this weather. If you must play Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade Edition, you owe it to poor Hop to pitch in for a swish beanie. See, Hop’s Iconic Cap isn’t just a sweet piece of froggy fashion – nestled in that hat is an entirely new, fourth(?) entry in the Frog Fractions extended universe.

The free remaster of Frog Fractions released last night is, largely, the same educational maths challenge that’s been lurking on the internet for years. But besides being bumped up to modern resolutions and avoiding the death throes of Adobe Flash, FF’s Steam launch also arrived with a tiny piece of DLC.

Generously described as “donationware” by Sin, Hops’ Iconic Cap simply promises a cool hat for the wee amphibian. That’s what I wrote it off as, too, when given code by developer Jim Crawford. It wasn’t until this morning that I gave it a bash, after seeing RPS fansite PC Gamer boldly assert that the unassuming DLC is “actually Frog Fractions 4.”

Lo and behold, put on the hat, and Frog Fractions: GOTD spirals off into entirely new numerals. I won’t spoil, it, obvs, but if you’ve ever had a hungover flatmate run you through Twinbeard’s bug-blaster in the small hours of the morning you’ll know the gist of what to expect. Things are awfully familiar to begin with, but quickly spiral according to the demands of high fashion.

By Crawford’s reckoning, Hop’s Iconic Hat can be considered Frog Fractions 4 – telling PC Gamer he views the lengthy Frog Fractions 2 ARG/Kickstarter as the actual Frog Fractions 2, and the game hidden inside Glittermitten Grove as Frog Fractions 3. In that respect, Frog Fraction 4’s position as a more traditional sequel (albeit an elusive one) actually feels somewhat tame.

Frog Fractions: Game Of The Decade Edition – Hop’s Iconic Cap can be picked up on Steam for £5.75/€6.55/$7.99. It’s also featured alongside Glittermitten Grove in the Frog Fractions Cinematic Universe bundle which, due to the intangible nature of ARGs, doesn’t contain Frog Fractions 2.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Frog Fractions, your favourite oddity browser game, is out now on Steam

16

Frog Fractions will become the Game Of The Decade this August

15

Frog Fractions is getting a Game Of The Decade edition

8

Anita Sarkeesian has launched an emotional support hotline for people who make and play games

1

Latest articles

Anita Sarkeesian has launched an emotional support hotline for people who make and play games

1

Choo choo! Call of Duty: Warzone gets a train and killer birds this week

Rainbow Six Siege has a cyberpunk-y limited time event starting today

Bill English, co-creator of the computer mouse, has passed away

1