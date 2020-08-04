GOG and Green Man Gaming are having a huge Quakecon sale

It’s Quakecon At Home this weekend, and to celebrate this year’s socially distanced Bethesda fest, GOG and Green Man Gaming are holding a huge sale with lots of tasty game deals. Chief among them is 56% off Doom Eternal over at GMG, and 75% off Prey for would-be GOG-ers, so read on below for our pick of the very best deals from each sale.

Naturally, there’s quite a lot of overlap between the two retailers, and some of you will no doubt want to stick to one or the other depending on whether you prefer to play games through Steam or GOG’s Galaxy client. However, as your ever-faithful deals herald, I’ve sifted through as many of GOG and GMG’s deals as I possibly can to bring you all the best prices and the biggest discounts. Here’s a selection of my top highlights:

As you can see, Green Man Gaming generally have the better deals compared to GOG, but you’ll definitely want to visit the latter if you want the best deal on Prey, where it’s a good £1.60 cheaper than it is at Green Man Gaming.

Remember, you’ll also be able to grab the original Quake for free during Quakecon At Home itself. All you need to do is log into Bethesda.net and add it to your account between Friday August 7th (when Quakecon begins) and Sunday August 9th (when it ends), and it’s yours to keep. This version will be exclusive to Bethesda’s launcher, mind, so if you’d rather play it on something else, then you’ll have to pay a whole £1.05 over at Green Man Gaming for a Steam code, or £2.49 / $2.99 at GOG if you also fancy having The Elder Scrolls Arena and The Elder Scrolls Chapter II: Daggerfall thrown in for ‘free’ as well.

Quakecon may not be taking place as a physical event this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but you’ll be able to tune into Bethesda’s Twitch channel across the entire weekend for a jam-packed, 24/7 schedule of streams, panels and cosplay showcases. You can view the full schedule here. Personally, I’m very much looking forward to the Doom Eternal panel with Hugo Martin and Marty Stratton on Friday evening and I might also pop my head in at the Elder Scrolls Cooking Show on Sunday morning as well if I manage to get up early enough.

Of course, if you really want to get into the Quakecon spirit, then be sure to get your official Quakecon At Home mug and mouse pad to go with it.