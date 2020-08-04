Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Pacer, previously Formula Fusion, returns to Steam next month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

4th August 2020 / 9:11PM

That wasn’t a terrible first lap, Formula Fusion, but it could’ve gone better. So, off you pop into the pit lane for a fresh coat of paint, a rebranding, and we’ll take another shot at this whole release thing. Going by the much snappier Pacer moniker, R8 Games reckon their tuned-up sci-fi racer is finally ready to leave the garage, bringing it back to Steam on September 17th.

The clear comparison point here is Wipeout, Psygnosis’ sleek, EDM-backed PlayStation speedster from way back in the 90s. Sure, it might not be able to pull off that game’s cameo in Hackers, but Pacer’s certainly hitting plenty of the same notes in this new trailer.

Mind, this is the first we’ve written on Pacer since it ditched its old moniker. See, R8 Games already tried a release in 2015, bringing the game out of early access under the name Formula Fusion two years later. After a somewhat mixed reception, however, the devs decided to rebrand and remove the game from sale early last year. So now it’s called Pacer, and it’s coming out again next month. It’s got five vehicles, same as before, but the track count’s been raised from 8 to 14 (with mirrored, nighttime and reverse variants) and four speed classes topping out at a steady 1000kmph.

We’re not exactly spoiled for choice when it comes to arcadey future-racers these days. Redout‘s gone and turned into an outer space dogfighter, while BallisticNG sticks firmly to its throwback retro looks. What Pacer promises is a proper continuation of Psygnosis’ lineage, going so far as to get Wipeout musician Tim “CoLD SToRAGE” Wright on board for the game’s soundtrack.

I’ve always had a soft spot for sci-fi hover racers, mind. There’s simply nothing quite like turning the countryside into a smeared blur as you tear through in a Chriss Foss-adjacent rocket tube as eurotrance blasts out the speakers. Let’s hope Pacer can set a better par time when it tears out on Steam on September 17th.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wipeout-inspired racer Formula Fusion released

17

Wipeout In All But Name: Formula Fusion Kickstarter

27

Total Wipeout: Formula Fusion

75

Tombstar is a rootin' tootin' roguelite from the maker of Crossy Road

Latest articles

Tombstar is a rootin' tootin' roguelite from the maker of Crossy Road

Overwatch is back at the beach for another round of Summer Games

2

GOG and Green Man Gaming are having a huge Quakecon sale

2

Fae Tactics is a fiddly homage to Final Fantasy Tactics

Always attack with owls on Tuesdays

10