Rainbow Six Siege has a cyberpunk-y limited time event starting today

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

4th August 2020 / 3:47PM

Rainbow Six Siege is getting in on some 80s sci-fi action with its new limited time event, M.U.T.E. Protocol, kicking off today. Ubisoft’s tactical FPS has cyberpunked-up one of its Secure Area game mode maps, dropping players in as all manner of funky neon robots to attack or defend a Comm Tower. It’s not just cosmetic, though, as players will be able to use special futuristic powers to warp themselves through their tech, too.

There’s a bit of a twist to this Secure Area mode, where players are able to do a thing the devs call “Morphing”. For Attackers, this means you’ll be able to turn into your little drone that you’d usually send out at the beginning of a round. You’re actually able to freely switch between being said drone and your Operator, but it’s not entirely clear what happens if you get shot at as your tiny droney self. Presumably you don’t just die on the spot, otherwise it wouldn’t be a very good special power.

Defenders have some cool techy skills as well. They’re able to digitally warp themselves through a network of bulletproof cameras placed at various points on the map, no doubt allowing for some sneaky plays by teleporting in behind your enemies.

Most of the Operators will be available to play in the event, bar “a few exceptions for gameplay reasons”. Those “few” include Twitch, Thatcher, Mozzie, Mute, Maestro, Valkyrie, Dokkaebi, Echo, Goyo, Clash, Montagne, Blitz and Caveira. Which seems like more than a “few” to me, but hey, there are still 41 characters left that you will be able to use.

As always, this event comes with a whole host of new cosmetic items, some of which you can earn by playing certain Operators during the event. Other items can be found in M.U.T.E Protocol packs (read: loot boxes) that you can either earn by completing event challenges, or buy with your R6 Credits (the premium currency) or Renown (the earned currency). Then there are, of course, some special limited time Operator bundles you can buy in the in-game shop with your R6 Credits, too.

The M.U.T.E. Protocol event takes place between today and August 17th, and you can find out more about it over on the Rainbow Six Siege website.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

