There are no more obstacles to playing Fall Guys, because it’s out now

Craig Pearson

Contributor

4th August 2020 / 11:52AM

The latest twist on the ‘royale’ genre, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, is out today. I had a quick run around it to write this post because I wasn’t sure what to expect. I was dragged into a colourful, bizarre obstacle course with 59 other people. The brief time I spent with it was more of a last-place simulator, sadly. I was humiliated.

It’s a simple premise. You line up with a huge group of other players and rush towards the finish line. The levels will try to buck you off, block your progress, tilt and warp all around you, and you’ll bumble along like a drunken bee. It’s like a combination of a playground and a brutal Netflix game show. And it was fun. But, God, it was tough being last.

I watched as people ran over rising and falling barricades, but when I tried it my timing was perfectly off, bouncing away and returning just as the wall raised again. I spun my camera around to see if anyone was behind me, but I was all alone. I left quickly to avoid further embarrassment. I’ve only played the one level, and each game is a series of courses. I look forward to an entire evening of very public humiliation when I return to it tonight.

Instead of a release trailer, the developers have a behind the scenes video where my suspicion that this was partly inspired by playground shenanigans was confirmed.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is out now on Steam, priced at £16/€20/$20.

