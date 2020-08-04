Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

You can pet and snuggle the cats in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

4th August 2020 / 5:57PM

When Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releases this November, it will put players in the shoes of Eivor – a big, tough Viking assassin, fully prepared to slaughter the English. Now, if that’s not quite the selling point you were after, it might please you to know that this burly warrior will also be able to pet and snuggle all the cats they come across on their journey, too.

Well, it certainly isn’t going to make me any less likely to buy the game.

Ubisoft revealed this excellent bit of news in the Tweet below, which shows Lady Eivor picking up and having a good cuddle with an absolute chonk of a kitty.

This isn’t even the only cat content in Valhalla, either. These feline companions showed up in a preview of the game that our very own Alice Bee had a go of. Apparently, you can actually recruit that particular cat to come chill out on your longboat, and VG247 managed to do exactly that. They even brought their furry friend along for raids:

Obviously, animals are very important, but there are lots of other interesting things Eivor will be able to do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well. Like ride horses around a Witcher-esque landscape, and, uh, be gay and have sex in public. We do not, however, yet have confirmation on what role domesticated dogs may play in Eivor’s life.

