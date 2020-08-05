Best guns in Warzone [Season 5]: Warzone weapon tier list

Knowing the very best guns in Warzone like the back of your hand is a key skill in Modern Warfare’s uber-popular Battle Royale mode – and we’re here to help you hone that skill. Below you’ll find our tier list of all guns in Modern Warfare, along with detailed explanations and tips on the very best guns in Season 5 of Warzone.

Best guns in Warzone: Season 5 weapon tier list

Below is our Warzone weapon tier list for Season 5, which contains all 40 primary weapons in Modern Warfare.

S Tier Bruen Mk9, Grau 5.56, HDR, MP7, Oden A Tier AK-47, AUG, AX-50, CR-56 AMAX, FAL, Fennec, ISO, Kilo 141, M4A1, M13, MP5, PKM B Tier AN-94, Dragunov, Kar98k, Origin 12, P90, PP19 Bizon, RAM-7, R9-0, SA87, SKS C Tier Crossbow, FR 5.56, Holger-26, MG34, Model 680, Uzi, VLK Rogue D Tier 725, EBR-14, FN Scar 17, M91, MK2 Carbine, Striker 45

Now, let’s talk in more detail about the S-Tier weapons in this table, which I consider to be the very best guns in Warzone as of Season 5.

Bruen Mk9 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

Yes, the Bruen is indeed one of the very best guns in Warzone – if not the very best at the moment. Featuring the same incredible damage, fire rate, and dropoff stats as the PKM, the Bruen is elevated to S-Tier by its 60 Round Mags option, which gives it the handling of an Assault Rifle while maintaining the blistering power of an LMG. It is, quite simply, overpowered. I think many were expecting a nerf to the Bruen with Season 5, but apparently that will be coming later on, so we can all enjoy (or resent) its dominance a little longer.

Grau 5.56 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The Grau has been a sleeper hit for a while, and only recently has the playerbase really cottoned on to its incredible potential. Even with the Season 4 nerf to its damage dropoff values, this gun is unbelievably precise – and with the right attachments (for example, the Monolithic Suppressor and 26.4” Barrel) the Grau can still become one of the most accurate and controllable full-auto weapon in Warzone.

Oden (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The Oden is an absolute powerhouse Assault Rifle, with the highest damage-per-shot of any automatic weapon in Warzone. I’ve out-sniped HDR-users and burst down MP5-users with the same Oden in the same match. After spending time with the Oden, you’ll find it hard to go back to any other full-auto gun, because none of them are as punishing with a single shot as the Oden.

HDR (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

The HDR is the best sniper in Warzone. The AX-50 may have it marginally beat in terms of handling, but the HDR’s immense bullet velocity is about the closest you can get to hitscan in this game. There’s pretty much no bullet drop at all, so all you need to do is aim on the head and click, and that bullet will sail 200 metres to instantly knock the enemy out.

MP7 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone

Everyone has an opinion on the best SMG in Warzone, and honestly the overall viability of the MP7 and the MP5 are about equal. But I prefer the MP7 for its flexible magazine capacity and smoother handling. This close-quarters blitzer can mow down entire squads in seconds – particularly if you kit it like I do (check the link above!).

Why is the M4A1 not S-Tier?

I’m adding the M4A1 here simply because I’m sure many of you will be wondering why I don’t include it in the S-Tier of my Warzone weapon tier list. The truth is that the M4 is still an excellent, powerful, and reliable Assault Rifle. But in recent times, the meta has subtly shifted, such that I can no longer see the benefit of ever using an M4A1 over its closest rivals (the Grau, the RAM-7, and the Kilo 141). But if you’re looking to give yourself the best chance of victory with an M4A1, you should definitely check out the loadout linked above.

What about the ISO and AN-94?

Both the guns added with Season 5 of Warzone look interesting, but it’s currently too early to tell whether they are meta-breaking death-dealers. We need time for the meta to settle down a bit, because everyone tends to be very quick to say that the newest weapons are incredibly overpowered the moment they score their first team wipe with them.

The AN-94 looks a little underwhelming at first glance, failing to match the dominance of the Oden, FAL, Kilo, or Grau in any respect. But the ISO looks interesting for sure – if rather close in design and stats to existing close-quarters blitzers like the MP7 and MP5. We shall see, we shall see.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!

