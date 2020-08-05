Everyone loves Fall Guys, so here are some amazing falls, guys

The battle-royale-but-not-like-that videogame known as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has exploded. In a good way. Everyone and their squishy cartoon dog has been playing it, to the point where developers Mediatonic had to repeatedly take down their servers for beefing purposes.

It’s a game show in the vein of Total Wipeout, or possibly an extremely squidgy version of Takeshi’s castle. Players are whittled down from 60 as they get eliminated via various mini-games, then whoever’s left has to race up a hill, dodging obstacles in the hope of being the first to grab a crown. So far I’ve played two matches and wound up cackling in near constant delight – but for now I just want to show you some of the best Falls from the internet. I can virtually guarantee they will improve your Wednesday.

Firstly, this slurpee is at the top of Reddit for a reason.

The Fall Guy did not fall but I’ll allow it.

This one mostly just makes me feel sorry for everyone except the Rocket League pro.

And this Guy is literally on another level.

Fall Guys! It’s very good. You can buy it on Steam for £16/$20/€20.