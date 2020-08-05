Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts [Season 5] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Honey, I Joined A Cult's messianic management sim comes to early access next year

Craig Pearson

Contributor

5th August 2020 / 4:26PM

As Prison Architect proved, you can hide dark themes inside a cute wrapper and people will swallow it. It now looks like the ‘70s set Honey, I Joined A Cult is trying to pull off the same trick.

The upcoming cult management sim just got a shiny new trailer, and confirms it’s coming to early access in 2021. The pitch is that you design a cult HQ and recruit acolytes to your ‘cause’ while dealing with the nosey press (ugh, hate those guys) and rival heretics. I’ve double-checked and the trailer contains no subliminal messages. Now join us, brothers and sisters! I mean, let’s watch the trailer. Ahahhahaa.

Fixed grins and odd headwear. Yup, that’s a cult alright. As you can see, it has much in common with Prison Architect, by which I mean basically everything apart from the theme. You’ll drag and drop your HQ’s various annexes, you’ll control where people poop and sleep, and build polygraph rooms and hypno chambers. Hence the reason a lot of the people in the trailer are walking around with a dazed expression. A neat twist I liked is that your particular tech tree and missions will be tied to your choice of deity. Don’t go thinking you’re the all-powerful one, though. The cult will have its own leader, and you’ll have to appease their ego to make the whole thing work.

The comedic edge is welcome. It could be quite a grind on your soul if you were doing this without any fun relief. Taking over every aspect of someone’s life? Heavy. Taking over every aspect of someone’s life while making them wear an octopus on their head? Hilarious.

Honey, I Joined A Cult releases in early access on Steam next year.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Honey, I Joined A Cult is the Prison Architect of the soul

A higher culling

8

Grounded's co-op is fantastic, if you can get it to work

GROUND BEES

Samsung's 970 Evo SSD is going cheap today

SSD deals of the week - 5th August 2020

Latest articles

Grounded's co-op is fantastic, if you can get it to work

GROUND BEES

Samsung's 970 Evo SSD is going cheap today

SSD deals of the week - 5th August 2020

Fornite's cars have arrived