Samsung's 970 Evo SSD is going cheap today

The Samsung 970 Evo may have been replaced by the 970 Evo Plus quite some time ago, but when the UK’s BT Shop currently has the 500GB model for a very agreeable £78 versus the Plus’ usual going price of over £100, this is one SSD deal that’s definitely worth snapping up if you’re in need of some new storage. They’ve also got the 1TB model for £138, which is a good £40 cheaper than its equivalent Plus model.

Sure, the 970 Evo may be comparatively old hat compared to the newer 970 Evo Plus, but it’s still an excellent SSD in its own right and well worth picking up at this kind of price. Indeed, when I tested the Plus and compared its random read and write speeds to the regular 970 Evo last year, there was barely any difference between the two drives in my performance benchmarks, and certainly not the kind of thing you’d notice in everyday use. As a result, I’d still highly recommend the vanilla 970 Evo if you’re building a new PC, especially at its current price of £78 for 500GB.

It’s a rare occasion when Samsung’s NVMe SSDs go on sale. For the past couple of months, most of the best SSD deals have been on WD’s Black and Blue NVMe drives, so it’s a welcome sight indeed to finally see some discounts on Samsung’s superior Evo series. Indeed, WD’s corresponding Black SN750 SSD is currently £80 right now if you want to pick up the 500GB model, making the 970 Evo even more appealing.

Of course, it’s still not quite as cheap as the stupendously good value WD Blue SN550, whose 500GB model is £68 at time of writing, but you are getting a faster drive in the process. Whereas the Blue SN550 can manage a very admirable 44MB/s random read and 157MB/s random write speed, the 970 Evo pushes that up to 56MB/s and 170MB/s random read and write, which is quite a jump for just another £10.

I should note that Amazon UK have price-matched BT Shop on both the 500GB 970 Evo and the 1TB model, if you feel so inclined or stock runs out over at the BT Shop, but the latter shouldn’t be a problem for either capacity given the website currently says there are at least 50 of them available for each drive.

