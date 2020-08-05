SSD deals of the week - 5th August 2020

If you’re looking for a great price on one of today’s best SSDs for gaming, you’re in the right place, as we’ve rounded up all the cheapest deals in the UK and US from around the web. There are some great deals to be had on the Samsung 970 Evo this week, as well as smaller models of the WD Black SN750.

It’s not just NVMe SSD deals we’ve got here, though, as there are also loads of SATA SSD deals around in all sorts of different size capacities. Whatever you’re looking for, these are the cheapest SSD deals of the week.

You can hop straight to the type of SSD you’re after by clicking the links on the right, or you can carry on scrolling to see all of this week’s best SSD deals in turn. All of the SSDs included in this list have been tested right here at RPS, too, so you can be sure you’re getting a great bit of storage for the best price possible.

What makes a good SSD deal, though? You can find more information on this at the bottom of the article, but the best bit of buying advice I can give is to not be fooled by the crazy high sequential read and write times you see on an SSD’s box, as they’re not what you’re going to see in everyday use. Instead, most SSDs read and write files randomly, making random read and write times a much better indicator of how quickly a drive can open or save a file on your PC (and why I place such an important emphasis on it in my SSD reviews). Good random speeds are particularly important when your PC’s trying to open dozens upon dozens of game files, but they’re also vital for when you’re copying large batches of files, or verifying Steam installs. With all that in mind, let’s get to those lovely SSD deals.

SSD deals

SATA SSD deals

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Still the best SATA SSD around, the Samsung 860 Evo remains our top choice for those after an exceptional gaming SSD. There have been some mild price increases in the UK this week, with both the 250GB and 500GB rising by $2, while the 1TB model is another $5 up from last week, but the 250GB version remains a real steal in the UK if you’re after a top notch primary drive for Windows and a couple of games. The 1TB has also gone up in price in the UK by £6, but we’d strongly recommend the 1TB 860 Qvo below if you’re after a drive of this size as it’s much better value.

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

No change for the Samsung 860 Qvo this week, but the 1TB price in the US is still much cheaper than it was a few months ago. While not quite as fast as the 860 Evo, the 860 Qvo is an excellent way to get a lot of storage without spending an absolute fortune. As you can see above, it’s much cheaper than a 1TB 860 Evo, and its performance is still absolutely top drawer. It’s also cheaper than the newer 870 Qvo below as well, which sadly is still full price at the moment. The 870 Qvo has faster random read speeds than the 860 Qvo, but in our eyes the latter is still a good buy thanks to its cheaper price.

Samsung 870 Qvo deals:

The Samsung 870 Qvo is arguably one of the best high capacity SATA SSDs you can buy right now thanks to its fast random read speeds and comparatively low prices, but it’s still a lot more expensive than its 860 Qvo predecessor. Alas, since this SSD only came out a couple of months ago, it’s still pretty much full price wherever you look. A better buy than a large 860 Evo or a big WD Blue 3D NAND, but the 860 Qvo is still better value overall.

Crucial MX500 deals:

The Crucial MX500 is one of the best value SSDs you can buy today. It’s a great budget alternative to the 860 Evo and the WD Blue 3D NAND below, even though prices have remained completely static this week.

WD Blue 3D NAND deals:

The WD Blue 3D NAND isn’t as fast as the Crucial MX500 or Samsung 860 Evo, but at these prices it’s very hard to argue with, especially if you want a cut-price 1TB SSD that doesn’t break the £100 mark. Not all size capacities are a good deal right now, though, so I’ve only included the ones worth considering.

NVMe SSD deals

Samsung 970 Evo deals:

The Samsung 970 Evo has long since been replaced by the 970 Evo Plus below, but this week the BT Shop in the UK has some surprisingly good deals on this still excellent NVMe SSD. It’s pretty much just as fast as the Plus below, and a heck of a lot cheaper, too. It’s a great buy.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

A £4 drop for the 250GB model in the UK this week and $2 off the 500GB model in the US, but otherwise prices for the Samsung 970 Evo have remained largely the same as last week. With exceptional read and write times for small and heavy workloads alike, the Samsung 970 Evo is currently our top pick for those after the best NVMe SSD money can buy, but you’ll probably be perfectly happy with either of its WD rivals if you’d rather save yourself some money.

WD Black SN750 deals:

The second best NVMe SSD you can buy right now, the WD Black SN750 is normally a great alternative to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus if you want top notch speeds for a little bit less. Only the 250GB model is a really good buy this week, which is down £2 in the UK and $8 in the US. The rest have all shot up in price. The 500GB heatsink model has also gone down in price this week, dropping by $5, but that’s the only other drive that’s a decent buy this week.

WD Blue SN550 deals:

A newer version of the excellent WD Blue SN500, the SN550 is even faster than its predecessor. It’s also available in a larger 1TB size, and is absolutely the de facto NVMe SSD for those on a budget. Prices have gone up a bit this week on most models, but the 1TB model in the US is down a tasty $10.

External SSD deals

Samsung T5 deals:

It may have been succeeded by the fancier Samsung T7 Touch, but the T5 still remains one of the best value external SSDs around. It’s much cheaper than the competition, and it remains one of the fastest, too.

How to get a good SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best of SSD list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use.

That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks. As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, and you can find out what these are by reading my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is an SSD’s capacity versus how much it costs – something commonly referred to as price per gigabyte. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD. Here, price per gigabyte becomes super important, as you don’t want to pay over the odds for having a large and varied game library you can call upon at a moment’s notice.