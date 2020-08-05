The PC port is the best way to play Horizon Zero Dawn

Folks, the time has almost come. Yes, Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC release is mere days away. Soon, Guerrilla Games’ former Sony exclusive will be unleashed on a new segment of the game playing public like a big robot dinosaur set free in a water park.

We here at RPS are looking at HZD from several angles, so while Nate is down in the wordmines right this second, and hardware editor Katharine puts together more excellent hardware and performance focused analysis, myself and Matthew are here to bring you a delicious video review. The adventures of future post-apocalypse warrior Aloy are a sight to behold on PC. In fact, I’d go so far as to say this is probably the best version of Horizon Zero Dawn you can get your paws on.



I’ve spent a decent number of hours running around in this new version of Aloy’s world, getting under the feet of the big angry robots, and have enjoyed my time there. Of course, there are a few little snafus here and there, but this video goes into all that and more.

First and foremost, this is a PC gaming site, and it would be remiss of us if we ignored the most significant changes on that score. This port has some really great options for PC, including an ultrawide setting and field of view fiddling to really get the most out of the beautiful world on display. You can see examples of these things in action, plus more detailed chat on other features like mouse and keyboard mapping and uncapped frame rates, in the first part of the video.

If you’ve not come across the trials and tribulations of everyone’s favourite red-headed robot hunter, we go into the combat, the big robots, the story – everything you need to know if you missed Horizon Zero Dawn the first time around. For even more Horizon Zero deets over the coming days, keep an eye on the site and follow the Horizon Zero Dawn game page.

