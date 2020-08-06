Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts [Season 5] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Attempt a 20 player alien Olympics in Drink More Glurp, out today

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

6th August 2020 / 3:34PM

Drink More Glurp is a game about aliens who simply do not understand the Olympics. They think that it’s all about paid sponsorships, and as a result, their sponsors have weirded-up all the events, making it so these poor aliens have to deal with increasingly bizarre competitions. Now, when I say aliens I mean you, because they’re who you play as in this quirky party game. It’s no small fry sports competition either, ‘cos you can play it locally with up to 20 people. 20!

Created by Catastrophic_Overload and published by Yogscast, Drink More Glurp has you take part in all sorts of weird and wonderful Olympic-style events – like racing with Turbo Gloves on, and obstacle courses where gravity is a lot weaker than perhaps it should be.

If you don’t have 20 pals to hand for the local Party Mode, there’s a singleplayer Challenge mode, too, where you can attempt to secure yourself as a top Glurper on the game’s global leaderboard.

We couldn’t have a real Olympics this year, so this looks like the next best thing to me.

A bunch of RPS folks really enjoyed Drink More Glurp when they played it at EGX Rezzed in 2019. They all seemed to go a bit mad, then used it as the final event for the Official RPS Olympics, in which a complete and total stranger became the second-best RPS staffer at video games. Ah, I miss EGX.

If you find all this has you longing for the taste of Glurp, the game is available right now on Steam with a little 10% discount if you buy it before August 13th.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The First Annual RPS Olympics at EGX Rezzed 2019

We done had an Olympics

5

Our favourite games at EGX Rezzed 2019

From pretty fish to suspicious fizzy pop

16

I love this man's enthusiasm for an innovative AI mocap technique

7

3 Out Of 10 is a weekly playable sitcom, free on Epic

3

Latest articles

I love this man's enthusiasm for an innovative AI mocap technique

7

3 Out Of 10 is a weekly playable sitcom, free on Epic

3

Podcast episode 104: Mr Animal Peperami

But please, call me Animal

4

Impostor Factory's new trailer raises more questions than answers