Cyberpunk 2077's second Night City Wire stream is coming next week

We’re only a week away from our next dive into Cyberpunk 2077‘s neon-filled Night City, as CD Projekt Red have just announced their next Night City Wire showcase will be streamed on August 10th. The last one provided a nice little insight into some of the features we can expect to see in CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG, and this one looks to be a similar affair. This time round they’ll be taking a closer look at the game’s character backgrounds, or “life paths”, as well as showing the different types of weapons we’ll be able to get our cybernetic hands on.

The tweet announcing the next stream says they’ll also be discussing “Refused’s transformation into Samurai!”, who in case you weren’t aware, are a Swedish punk rock band who will be making some of the game’s music.

Still, the thing I’m most looking forward to is more info on those aforementioned life path. Right now we know that there are going to be three to choose from in Cyberpunk 2077 – Street Kid, Nomad and Corpo. Each one acts as a background to the player character, V, and CD Projekt Red have revealed what the various Vs can look like depending on which you choose. Alice Bee has already dedicated herself to becoming a Corpo V because, and I quote, “I bet corpo money would be able to buy you a cyber-collarbone that turns into a gun.”

It’ll be cool to find out more about how these backgrounds fit into the world, though. I’m also very interested in seeing the weapons they plan on showing. I hope they’re not all just boring guns, but neon. Come on CDPR, show us the collarbone pistols.

You can catch the next Night City Wire on August 10th at 5pm BST (9am PT) over on CD Project Red’s Twitch channel.



If the last Night City Wire is anything to go by, I have high hopes we’ll be in for some juicy new info. During the last stream, they revealed a Cyberpunk anime that’s coming to Netflix in 2022, and showed off some gameplay footage of their “brain dancing” feature – the game’s mind-invading process that lets you root through someone’s memories to re-watch an event.

While you’re waiting for the stream, you could have a read about the game’s gangs, and how they all seem to be very good at graphic design.