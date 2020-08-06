Gaming monitor deals of the week - 6th August 2020

Your gaming monitor is one of the most expensive parts of your entire PC, so finding a great screen at a great price can be a real help when it comes to keeping costs down. The good news is that you’re in exactly the right place, as we’ve rounded up all the cheapest gaming monitor deals we’ve been able to find from around the web. You’ll find gaming monitor deals on 144Hz screens and 240Hz displays, as well as G-Sync, Freesync and ultrawide monitors, too. Whatever you’re looking for, these are the top gaming monitor deals of the week.

To help you get a great gaming monitor deal on today’s best gaming monitors, there are a couple of things to think about. A monitor’s panel type, for instance, can often be a great indicator of how colour accurate it will be, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN. That said, there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens, and they’re usually found on Nvidia G-Sync displays.

If your graphics card is regularly hitting 60fps, then you may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate such as 144Hz, as this will help games feel much smoother. Nvidia graphics card owners can also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates. But if you’d rather save some money, then you should opt for one of Nvidia’s certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that have been approved by Nvidia to give a good G-Sync-like experience. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support.

Gaming monitor deals (UK):

G-Sync monitor deals

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Down from £300, this 27in, 1440p gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is a right steal at this price, as I’d normally expect to pay a lot more for these kinds of specs. Its deep base and unusual height-adjustable stand mean you’ll need a fair amount of desk space to get the most of it, but this is still a great bit of kit for the money.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Alternatively, Amazon also have the 32in model of Samsung’s CJG5 on offer right now, which normally costs around £335. It’s got exactly the same specs and stand as its 27in sibling, just stretched over a larger 32in display.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

Our current best gaming monitor and RPS Rig recommendation monitor, the AOC 24G2U is finally available to order at its normal price of £180 again. With its superb colour accuracy and 144Hz refresh rate, it’s fantastic value for those looking to make the most of their money.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

The black version of Dell’s Alienware AW2521HF monitor is currently £100 off as part of their latest sale at the moment, bringing this 240Hz gaming monitor down to a much more attractive price.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

This 144Hz G-Sync Compatible gaming monitor normally goes for at least £200, if not closer to £220 judging by its current price on Amazon, making this a great time to buy this 1920×1080 LG monitor if you can’t find our current gaming monitor pick, the AOC 24G2U, for a decent price.

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Normally £400, this 4K IPS display is currently £50 cheaper than usual. Not a huge discount in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still a pretty great discount all the same for a gaming monitor of this size and calibre. It can even do a bit of HDR, too, thanks to its HDR10 support.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you want a really big gaming screen for less money than normal, then look no further than Asus’ TUF Gaming VG32VQ. Currently £60 cheaper than normal, this 32in screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2560×1440 resolution.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell’s ultrawide Alienware monitor is currently £200 off as part of their latest sale at the moment, making it a good time to take the plunge on this full-fat G-Sync gaming monitor. With a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra sleek design, this is a good alternative to the Asus ROG Swift monitor listed below.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £1090, this ultrawide G-Sync screen has everything you could possibly want. As well as a super accurate IPS panel, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and two USB3 ports for your peripherals. It’s still quite expensive compared to Freesync ultrawide monitors, but when there aren’t many ultrawide monitor deals available at the moment, this is still a decent saving on this type of screen.

Gaming monitor deals (US):

G-Sync monitor deals

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, IPS panel

This 75Hz gaming monitor is $20 off at the moment, which is a pretty great price for an entry-level gaming monitor. It only has a fixed stand, mind, but that’s pretty standard for monitors in this kind of price range.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel

Down $25 thanks to a promo code offer at Newegg, this 1440p gaming monitor has a great set of specs for its price. As well as a 165Hz refresh rate, you also get a bit of HDR support thanks to its DisplayHDR 400 certification, and it’s a Freesync Premium screen, too, so you also get AMD’s Low Framerate Compensation tech to help broaden its usual Freesync range for smooth, tear-free gaming.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

$50 cheaper than usual, this 240Hz display is still quite expensive compared to the competition (most notably Dell’s Alienware AW2520HF below), but if you’re after a plain, non-gamery looking display with a super high refresh rate that’s also one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, this is the one to get.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

Then again, when Dell’s smaller 25in Alienware AW2521HFL is just $20 less, you’re probably better off going for this screen instead of its 27in sibling. It has the same 240Hz refresh rate, 1920×1080 resolution and flat IPS panel, but its higher pixel density will make it a better fit for work and play alike. The ‘L’ in its name, meanwhile, just signifies that it comes in Dell’s “lunar white” colour scheme rather than all-black. Normally $510, that’s a saving of $150.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 75Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

With a substantial $250 discount, you’re getting an awful lot of screen for your money here. It’s a 34in display packing a 3440×1440 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, giving you plenty of desktop space to play with.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Just like its UK counterpart, this ultrawide Alienware monitor is also on sale in the US right now, with Dell having slashed $510 off its usual price of $1520. With proper G-Sync support, a 120Hz refresh rate and a slick design, this is a great bargain for top-notch ultrawide gaming display.

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

