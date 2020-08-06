Impostor Factory's new trailer raises more questions than answers

An ominous shadow falls across the Earth, cast by a tentacled beast that reaches out to grasp the planet. Impostor Factory, the final game in the To The Moon series, is not effing around. Whatever journey the game will take you on, it involves the apocalypse, a time-travelling bathroom, and reliving lives. It is a “wholesome celebration of the bloody end of the world”, as the new trailer shows.

First, I’ll tell you what it’s probably not about. There’s Dr. Watts and Dr. Rosalene, whose work lets people revisit key moments in their life for a second time. According to the Steam page, though, that’s probably not what the game is about. Ooh, it’s already getting narratively tricky, and the game isn’t even out yet.

There’s also Quincy, who attends a party in a secluded and fancy mansion and then visits the bathroom. The bathroom has a time-travel device. Like all fun bathroom devices, he uses it. Then people start to die. This is probably what the game is going to be about, at least a bit of it.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



As we’ve previously reported here at RPS, it seems like a game that’s suspiciously tough to pin down. Matt, Natalie, and I all have different things to talk about, and the trailers all seem to set different tones. I get the feeling that it’ll manage to defy any expectations we have of it, because it clearly wants to. Besides, with the dangly wormhole beast, it’s about 100% more Lovecraftian than the games that came before it. We’re in uncharted territory.

There’s still no firm release date for it yet, but hopefully we’ll see it before the end of 2020.