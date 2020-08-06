Podcast episode 104: Mr Animal Peperami

This week’s Electronic Wireless Show is a bit quick and dirty – like a spiced pork meat snack. We loved talking about baddies so much last time that we’ve done a bit of a lateral move, and have each brought our favourite ‘bad’ game to the pod-table. Because secretly, all games are good.

As ever, there is a healthy dose of chat along with our game talk. Nate’s watery menagerie is multiplying at an alarming pace because all the animals are having sex, and he is also eating a lot of #BigOats, and basically Matthew and I want to talk about detectives again. Plus: weird old school adverts, KFC, and the return of the return of the Five Nights At Freddy’s Book Club!



You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who has never made anything bad ever.

Please do check out our merch (also email podcast@rockpapershotgun.com to demand we make Oat la la shirts).

Links

Science Twitter drama continues: the weird catfishing saga.

I can’t find the Steve Hogarty Sims DLC review but he definitely said someone at EA tried to get him fired for it.

Matthew’s bad game he likes is Resident Evil 6, which is a possibly controversial start.

Alice comes in strong with Murdered: Soul Suspect, a very silly detective game where u r a ghost detective.

Nate offers us the gentle palette cleanser of Jurassic Park: Trespasser, a game where you have to look down at the player character’s tits to check on their health, and then blows us all away by bringing up Animal, the peperami point and click adventure from 1996.

Other links of note: the KFC dating sim, and WWE’s absurd KFV ad from a few years back:



Recommendations this week are for the Tropica CO2 diffuser, the early 2000s spy TV show Alias (starring Jennifer Garner), and to learn to make a basic white sauce for cooking.